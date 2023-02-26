The cast of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which will be performed by Our Production Theatre Company’s Young Artist Training Program students. Performances are on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
Courtesy of Scott Kirkham
Professional mentoring provided by Our Productions Theatre Company at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
Our Productions Theatre Company recently celebrated 30 years, bringing a full season of plays and musicals to life at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
The organization was founded in January 1993 and began in Flower Mound, but it now serves the Dallas and Lewisville communities as well. It is a nonprofit organization and emphasizes musical theatre techniques for all ages through its adult workshops and youth programs.
Stephanie Riggs, founder of Our Productions Theatre Company, serves as the artist and education director for the organization.
“We have a professional mentorship program called the Young Artists Training Program that helps students from about fifth grade up, including high schoolers that are interested in pursuing professional careers, and then college students that are seeking internships and get professional training and internship opportunities so that they can work in the business, professional performing arts,” Riggs said. “As an artistic director, along with our wonderful board of directors, what the programs are that we do, you know, the different plays or musicals that are done for the year and the different offerings that we do for our community outreach.”
Our Productions Theatre Co. has done several activities in the past year that helped staff and the board of directors celebrate 30 years. This includes being one of the first theaters in the region to produce “The Lighting Thief,” the Percy Jackson musical. The organization also held the first musical outdoors at Wayne Ferguson Plaza.
One of the organization's newer events that is ongoing is their Adult Musical Theatre Workshop, which is a free event where adults 18 or older can come and perform musical theater techniques.
“It's been our 30th anniversary gift back to the community that's helped support us for such a long time and support the arts and we think it’s a great way of offering continuing education to the adults in the community, too,” Riggs said.
Our Productions Theatre Co. is currently looking to continue the Adult Musical Theatre Workshop since it received such positive feedback from the community.
As a founder, Riggs said that she has been able to watch students go into a performing arts career in Los Angeles or on Broadway and pursue their passion after getting their start with the organization.
“I believe that the performing arts change lives,” she said. “It's impactful to every person that's a part of any event production class. It's from the artists that are presenting the work, to the audience that comes to attend. It's so impactful.”
For future goals, Riggs is looking to work with the board in solidifying the organization so that it may continue in her absence and continue doing the work that it does within the community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
