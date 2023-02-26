Our Productions Theatre Company recently celebrated 30 years, bringing a full season of plays and musicals to life at the Lewisville Grand Theater.

The organization was founded in January 1993 and began in Flower Mound, but it now serves the Dallas and Lewisville communities as well. It is a nonprofit organization and emphasizes musical theatre techniques for all ages through its adult workshops and youth programs.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

