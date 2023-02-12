Growing up, Lewisville senior Cameren Jenkins played just about every position on the football field.
When Jenkins was a freshman, he played quarterback. But when he played in 7-on-7 leagues, he was inserted at safety. And because of the amount of interceptions that Jenkins made during the games, Lewisville assistant coach Bobby Watson felt that Jenkins’ skill set would be best utilized in the Farmers’ secondary.
Jenkins was moved from quarterback to safety in his sophomore season, and he has flourished in his new-found role ever since.
Jenkins delivered in clutch situations for Lewisville this past season. He returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Farmers’ 38-14 victory against Plano East on Oct. 28 – a win that clinched the first outright district for Lewisville since 2001. Then in the Farmers’ 43-3 victory against Keller in the third round of the playoffs, Jenkins returned a blocked field goal attempt – blocked by his twin brother, Caden – deep inside Indians territory.
Plays like the one that Jenkins made against Plano East serve as an example of the opportunistic nature of Lewisville’s defense, a stout defense that limited opponents to 13.3 points per contest. The Farmers held 11 of their 14 opponents to 20 points or fewer, a statistic that includes a total of 21 points allowed through Lewisville’s first three playoff games, including a 10-0 shutout of Arlington Martin in area.
Jenkins was rewarded for his play on the field with a selection on the all-District 6-6A first team.
But his football career isn’t done just yet. On Monday afternoon, along with teammates Qauveon Davis (Jackson State), Scotty Parker II (Alcorn State), Freddy Joya (New Mexico State), Dawson Byrd (Crown College), Brian Perez (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Rendell Carter (Tyler Junior College) and Lucas Sanders, Jenkins participated in a college signing ceremony. Jenkins signed a National Letter of Intent with UNLV. He committed to UNLV on the weekend of Jan. 20. Jenkins also listed offers from Louisiana Tech, UTEP and Abilene Christian.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Jenkins chats about what he liked about UNLV, being able to play football with his brother, Caden, and reveals his favorite professional football players.
SLM: Congrats on signing with UNLV. What did you like about the campus and the Rebels’ football program?
CJ: I loved the campus. Whenever I was walking around the campus, I loved the scenery. Everything is close. I love the convenience. You don't have to walk far to class. I liked the weight room. I feel like I could go in the weight room and get big and perform well at the college level.
Allegiant Stadium is a nice stadium. I could see myself making plays there. Me and coach (Damon Magazu) and our DC (Mike Scherer), I feel like we all have really good relationships right now. We're always on the phone talking and getting to know each other better. I like the conversations. They're really genuine.
SLM: Lewisville boasted one of the best defenses in the area this season. What made the Farmers so good on that side of the ball?
CJ: The competition was good. We always competed. We didn't want to give up a pass. We always want to out-work each other. We're always working. We were all in on working hard because we wanted to win district. We would always pick each other up.
SLM: You got to play with your twin brother, Caden, in Lewisville’s secondary. How exciting was it that you got to play high school football with him?
CJ: It was fun. It was like having another me, but with my twin brother. We’re always on the same page. We were always good because I had my twin on the same side as me. I had been playing with my entire life. It was always good to get to play with him.
SLM: You participated in national signing day with seven of your teammates on Monday. How great was it to be able sign with all of them on the same day?
CJ: I love the fact that I got to sign with my teammates because of all the hard work that we put in. It was something that we were working for and it all paid off. Some of these people that I played with, we grew up together. It's like love. We're happy that we're signing and going to college. It's a big dream for us.
SLM: Who are your favorite professional football players?
CJ: I always liked Odell Beckham Jr. I loved watching Lamar Jackson when he was in college. I always liked to watch him play. And I love watching Kam Chancellor play.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.