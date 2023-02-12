Cameren Jenkins

Lewisville senior safety Cameren Jenkins signed a National Letter of Intent with UNLV on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Lewisville High School / Gary Taite

Growing up, Lewisville senior Cameren Jenkins played just about every position on the football field.

When Jenkins was a freshman, he played quarterback. But when he played in 7-on-7 leagues, he was inserted at safety. And because of the amount of interceptions that Jenkins made during the games, Lewisville assistant coach Bobby Watson felt that Jenkins’ skill set would be best utilized in the Farmers’ secondary.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments