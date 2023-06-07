A new luxury multifamily community may be coming to Lewisville.
On Tuesday, June 6, the Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission recommend the development of a luxury multifamily community in the Northern Gateway area of Lewisville for approval to Lewisville City Council.
The zoning for the site was regulated by a planned development ordinance as a commercial subdistrict. Legacy Partners, the developer, requested to amend the subdistrict within the planned development to a mixed-use district.
The planning and zoning commission approved the ordinance, allowing Legacy Partner’s proposed development to go before city council to get approval to move forward with the multifamily community.
Legacy Partner’s proposed development is on a 6.58-acre site along the southbound I-35E frontage road and within the multifamily community. It will have the ability to convert a specified amount of residential space into commercial use in the future. The development is anticipated to offer around 270 apartment homes, featuring urban-style architecture with extensive amenities for renters who desire a true live, work, and play environment. The project is planned as a single phase development.
The site design will embrace the adjacent Norra development responding to the existing streetscape with pedestrian and vehicular connectivity between the two properties for consistency. The proposed development will also align the pool and courtyard areas between buildings with open space at the Norra development to the west. The multifamily community will also incorporate amenities such as a clubhouse, resident coffee bar, state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, and planned access to the adjacent future development to the north of the site.
Apartment home amenities will include top of the market offerings such as side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker, kitchen islands with granite or quartz countertops, stylized hardwood flooring, separate glass-enclosed showers, full sized washer and dryer in all homes, and a designer appliance package.
Legacy Partners is a privately held real estate firm and owns, develops, and manages several multifamily communities throughout the U.S. The firm has developed over 13,000 apartment homes in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The site will have four, four-story buildings, which are paired in the pre-existing block structure. The buildings face the private commercial street between this development and the existing Norra development to the west as called out in the original planned development. These private streets have angled parking and clear pedestrian access between the two developments. The rear of the property abutting IH-35E consists of 90-degree parking and garage parking creating a small buffer between the proposed buildings and the IH-35E frontage road.
Legacy Partners has committed to 12,000 square feet of retail-ready space, which will have a minimum 12-foot clear ground floor height and be built to allow conversion of the space to commercial uses over time. The architecture allows for this conversion with a suitable place for future business signage. It is not anticipated that this area will have retail right away or that all will convert to retail at a future date. The intent is to allow the transition back and forth from residential to commercial uses as market forces demand.
