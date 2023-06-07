A new luxury multifamily community may be coming to Lewisville.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission recommend the development of a luxury multifamily community in the Northern Gateway area of Lewisville for approval to Lewisville City Council.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments