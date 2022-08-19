There is a proposal under review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for land adjacent to Pier 121 Marina that is intended to provide additional facilities and services for public use and enjoyment of the outdoors.
The land is owned by the Corps and leased by the marina operator. Therefore, approval of the project rests with the Corps.
The main features of the proposed project are a comprehensive resort that would include an RV campground, expanded RV storage, "glamping" suites, a lakeside lodge, and an aquatic skills training facility.
There is an online public comment period now through Sept. 6 that allows residents to provide written comments, suggestions or questions about the proposed project.
The City of Lewisville is preparing its own feedback for the public review process. Among topics being submitted are the need for a visual buffer between the site and nearby residential lots; connections to trails and nearby park amenities; public access to planned green spaces and trails; noise rules and abatements; light abatement; water and sewer service demands; traffic and parking plans; and questions about planned upgrades to the current marina.
Residents who want to submit feedback about the proposed project should consider this public comment period to be their only opportunity to do so, as no formal public hearing is expected. All questions and comments should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.