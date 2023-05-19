Denton County is hosting a series of in-person and virtual public meeting opportunities to share information and gather input on the Denton County Outer Loop Study.
The purpose of the meetings is to address the increasing growth in the region. Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have partnered to study a section of the Regional Outer Loop across Denton County. As a new location freeway, this section of the Regional Outer Loop would extend approximately 23 miles from I-35 on the west to the Dallas North Tollway on the east in Denton County.
The purpose of the meetings is to present information on the study and the potential project alignments under consideration and receive public feedback. The study, which is just beginning, will take three to four years to complete and will identify potential routes for a new location roadway. Transportation projects require years of advanced planning and development, which is why the county must plan now for the growth it expects in the next 30 years. No decisions have been made about a final alignment.
The first in-person meeting already happened on Thursday, May 18, but another is going to be held on Monday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Denton Convention Center located at 3100 Town Center Trail, Denton, TX 76201. There is also an ongoing virtual public meeting until June 22, which is a pre-recorded presentation, exhibit boards, interactive map and survey, which is available at www.DentonCountyOuterLoop.com.
The current phase of the study focuses on identifying potential routes for the Outer Loop across Denton County. During the second part of the study, a selected number of routes will undergo a more rigorous evaluation to identify potential impacts and develop an Environmental Impact Statement.
The proposed project is needed to improve connectivity in northeast Denton County and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to accommodate increasing population growth. Anticipated traffic demand in this area is expected to lead to operational deficiencies and congestion over time. The study will allow Denton County to preserve the land needed for the corridor to protect it from future development.
Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted in one of the following ways:
In-person at one of the public open house meetings.
All comments must be submitted or postmarked by Thursday, June 22, 2023 to be included in the public record.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace residences and/or non-residential structures. The proposed project may involve construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
