Denton County is hosting a series of in-person and virtual public meeting opportunities to share information and gather input on the Denton County Outer Loop Study.

The purpose of the meetings is to address the increasing growth in the region. Denton County and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have partnered to study a section of the Regional Outer Loop across Denton County. As a new location freeway, this section of the Regional Outer Loop would extend approximately 23 miles from I-35 on the west to the Dallas North Tollway on the east in Denton County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments