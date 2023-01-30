Denise Helbing is the Lewisville Grand Theater’s Arts Center Manager where she spends her time pursuing what she loves — making the arts accessible to all. Helbing has had a passion for the arts since she was young and enjoys watching art projects for the city come to life for residents to enjoy. When she’s not working, Helbing can be found visiting the theater, crafting, or spending time in Lewisville parks.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I moved to North Texas in 2007 and to Lewisville in 2008. I am married to a wonderful man named Stockton, and we have two elementary school-aged children. We also have a sweet dog named Jack and a nearly 22-year-old turtle named Aquarius as pets to round out our little family. I have a background in Arts Administration and have worked in many facets of the arts and entertainment world, including corporate event planning, tour coordination for a nationally touring music artist, planning programming that occurred at a visual art museum in connection to their collections and special exhibition, and managing performing arts venues. I am a Broadway musicals and choral music lover through and through and did some performing in community theater in the St. Louis, Missouri area as a teen and young adult. I also have performed in several choirs, including one here in Lewisville. While I miss participating in the arts as a performer, I still enjoy going to see musicals, theater and concerts whenever I am not busy with my work and family life commitments.
What do you do in your role as Lewisville Grand Theater's Arts Center Manager?
As the Arts Center Manager, from a “tasks” perspective, I oversee the daily operations of this facility with my team of six full-time staff and several part-time staff. These operations include the rental functions of the venue where different groups use our spaces to produce all different types of performance art, meetings and other events. These events are all unique and vary in scope, but my team works hard to make every single one a big success. We also produce about 20 events within our various “Lewisville Grand Presents” series that includes concerts, comedy events and the Lewisville Talks — City Speaker Series. For these events, we take on the research, offers and contract negotiations of the artists we are bringing in, promotion and box office management. The visual art program at the Grand, which includes multiple exhibition spaces and other visual displays, also falls under my purview, although many of the visual art exhibitions are managed by the Visual Art League of Lewisville directly. And finally, as a venue manager I deal with budgets, maintenance efforts, and building and equipment upgrades for the Grand. I also oversee the city’s public art program, which now includes more than 30 works of outdoor public art ranging in size and type from monumental-sized bronze sculpture to smaller-sized sculpture series, to art-wrapped traffic signal boxes and a handful of murals. The collection also includes several indoor works of public art in various city facilities including the Grand, Lewisville Public Library, Visitor Information Center and Thrive. There are several very exciting larger projects in the works I am looking forward to finishing up and installing later this year. As the Arts Center Manager, I am grateful to be in a position where I can blend so many of my past job experiences and passions into this role and use them to bring the arts of all kinds to the residents and visitors of Lewisville. I love bringing different types of artistic practices together to help tell a story, enhance an experience, or introduce art to the public in unexpected ways. Sometimes that might look like musicians performing music of a similar theme to a visual art exhibition, or it might be visual art displays to support a theater work, or a concert or public art installation used for portraying a historic event. By blending artforms, or using art in this way, a message or feeling can reach people differently and they may see, hear, or understand things in a new and often exciting way.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love seeing an event, such as a concert program, go through many months of planning, come together to then be executed. I like taking a moment, despite the busyness of working these kinds of events, to see people enjoying themselves at the event. Similarly, with the public art projects, taking something from an idea through the installation and unveiling, then watching people enjoy the work is very rewarding.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy crafting (like sewing or crochet) when I have some free time or a specific inspiration project to work on.
How long have you been with the Lewisville Grand Theater?
I have been with the city for a little over five years now, since July 2017.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always loved the arts — singing, theater, music — but knew I did not want to be a performer or a teacher, which are often common paths to take. I also like “business” and organizing things and people, so when I found out about the option to study something called “Arts Administration” I was very excited and selected a college where I could study that and participate in their music department without majoring in Music. I was the first graduate with this degree from my university, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
With my children being the ages they are, we spend a lot of time at all the various playgrounds in Lewisville Parks. I also truly love Old Town and bring all my friends and family to Old Town when they visit to see the public art and specialty, locally owned shops.
What are your favorite events that the Lewisville Grand Theater puts on?
Over the past few years we have been rebuilding the comedy series here at the Grand. We have experimented with several formats of comedy and it has been interesting to see what is appealing to our audience. Comedy has brought in some new audiences to the Grand and we believe they will be back to check out other things we have going on here. Plus, it's so fun to have a room full of people laughing out loud together!
What are you passionate about?
Making the arts — of all types, in various ways — available to our community.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the artists and art producing groups that I get to work with everyday here in Lewisville. The Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex has a lot of great art happening all throughout it, and Lewisville is absolutely a strong contributor to being a city where a lot of great visual and performing arts happen, all the time. I am proud of, and inspired by, all the creative and hard work that is done by the arts groups based in Lewisville year after year to keep producing art for the community. I am often inspired by the performing artists that we bring to Lewisville to perform for the community and visitors that share their talents with us. And I am very often inspired by the visual artists that create beautiful art that is on display temporarily through exhibitions or permanently through public art.
