Lewisville senior Lamar Kerby runs for yardage after he catches a pass from senior quarterback Ethan Terrell, left, during Wednesday morning’s practice at Max Goldsmith Stadium.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE – When the senior class for the Lewisville football team was freshmen and sophomores, they embraced all of the lessons and advice that they took from players such as quarterback Taylen Green and running back Damien Martinez.

Green and Martinez, and the many other players that have step foot on Max Goldsmith Stadium ever since Michael Odle took over as head coach in 2017, have helped to resurrect a program that had won state championship titles in 1993 and 1996. Odle quarterbacked the Farmers to the latter of those two championships. 


