LEWISVILLE – When the senior class for the Lewisville football team was freshmen and sophomores, they embraced all of the lessons and advice that they took from players such as quarterback Taylen Green and running back Damien Martinez.
Green and Martinez, and the many other players that have step foot on Max Goldsmith Stadium ever since Michael Odle took over as head coach in 2017, have helped to resurrect a program that had won state championship titles in 1993 and 1996. Odle quarterbacked the Farmers to the latter of those two championships.
After the conclusion of Wednesday morning’s practice – the third fall session for Lewisville – Odle complimented the heralded senior class for their business-like approach to practice and games, and also how that mindset will benefit a Farmers team that is fresh off winning its first district title since 2001 and went four rounds deep in the playoffs last season for the first time since 1996.
"That's how you build a program,” he said. “These guys saw the work that they put in and the work ethic and they saw all of the success and they saw all of the failures, too. They learned from it. They lived through it. That's just how we've slowly built it up, from our strength and conditioning program to how we practice and how we go about business.
“The experience is a big thing. Any time that you can practice in the playoffs, you're still getting reps. Getting to the second round. Getting to the third round. Getting to the fourth round like we did last year are extra reps for the younger guys. It builds their confidence. These seniors have been through a bunch. The biggest thing that I can say about them is that they're invested right now. They have bright futures, but they're really excited about representing our school and representing our community."
Odle added that Lewisville is no longer the hunter but the hunted. He said his Farmers won’t listen to any outside noise. Lewisville is focused on getting ready for its Aug. 25 season opener against Naaman Forest, and that will be followed by a premiere Week Two contest on Sept. 1 at Highland Park.
And while Lewisville returns a majority of its starters from last season, the Farmers are using the first two weeks of fall practice to fill a couple of positions that were lost to graduation.
Lewisville has four starters returning on the offensive line in senior Devin Love and juniors Michael Fasusi, Sean Hutton and Xavion Davis. Hutton is moving from guard to center to take over for Scotty Parker.
That leaves a vacancy at right guard. Odle said there are a handful of players battling for that starting spot. They’ll look to again to provide solid pass and run protection for senior quarterback Ethan Terrell, who is 23-4 as a starter. He’s seven wins away from becoming the first Lewisville quarterback to win 30 games.
On defense is where Lewisville will have to fill most of its voids.
Perhaps the biggest void is on the defensive line, which lost a combined 171 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback pressures and eight sacks between alums Mason Johnson and Rendell Carter. However, Odle has been pleased with senior Omar Lockhart, who played some snaps last season, and sophomore Xavier Fleming, who “keeps turning heads” with his play on the field.
“We don't have the experience in those spots, but we have the depth,” Odle said. “We're letting those guys work through camp and get into the scrimmage and even into the preseason to see who takes over."
Lewisville’s secondary has two standouts in Arizona State commit Tony-Louis Nkuba and Oklahoma pledge Jaydan Hardy. However, the Farmers will need to fill the other three positions in their nickel coverage. Senior Keshawn Ford has “stepped up.”
