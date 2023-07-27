The 19th annual Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship, presented by Market Street, will be returning to Old Town Lewisville for Lewisville Western Days this September.

Registration is now open for the championship, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon on the steps of Lewisville City Hall. Registration is being conducted online at www.majorleagueeating.com and no in-person registration on the event day is planned.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

