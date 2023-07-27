The 19th annual Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street will be returning to Old Town Lewisville for Lewisville Western Days this September. Those interested can register online atwww.majorleagueeating.com.
Courtesy of City of Lewisville
Courtesy of City of Lewisville
The 19th annual Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship, presented by Market Street, will be returning to Old Town Lewisville for Lewisville Western Days this September.
Registration is now open for the championship, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon on the steps of Lewisville City Hall. Registration is being conducted online at www.majorleagueeating.com and no in-person registration on the event day is planned.
Derek Hendrickson won last year’s contest, eating 50 tamales in 10 minutes. The world record of 95 tamales consumed in 10 minutes was set by Geoffrey Esper at the 2019 championship in Lewisville.
Major League Eating conducts more than 70 events annually including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, NY. The competitive eating community, which numbers more than 3,000 veteran and rookie athletes, travels the nation in search of top titles and the glory that they provide.
Lewisville Western Days will be held Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville.
This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village sponsored by Frost Bank, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, Kid Kountry Playground, a working blacksmith, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street, and many more exciting activities. Headliners for Lewisville Western Days include Mark Chestnutt and Lee Brice.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
