tempImagemMDHPJ.jpg

Right at Home caregiver Glenda Freeman (right) with client Charles Swan (left).

About 11 years ago when Michelle Rankine was working in a university setting and in sports, home care was the furthest thing from her mind until her brother was in a car accident and was paralyzed.

Rankine drove to Indianapolis to take care of her brother, and the family hired a home care agency to help her brother, who had paraplegia. He miraculously fully recovered. This experience motivated Rankine to dedicate her life to helping others in need. 

tempImageq76CES.jpg

Right at Home client Kathleen DeGrazia (right) with caregiver Renah Aiko (left).

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments