About 11 years ago when Michelle Rankine was working in a university setting and in sports, home care was the furthest thing from her mind until her brother was in a car accident and was paralyzed.
Rankine drove to Indianapolis to take care of her brother, and the family hired a home care agency to help her brother, who had paraplegia. He miraculously fully recovered. This experience motivated Rankine to dedicate her life to helping others in need.
“That's when I first got introduced to home care, officially,” she said. “And at that time, I decided to change my career, and I had found Right at Home, and I had purchased a resale in 2013.”
Before home care, Rankine attended the University of Denver, graduating in 2014 with a Ph.D. in Higher Education. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a high-performance director for the U.S. Olympic Committee.
About two weeks ago, Rankine lost her father. Her parents are located in Pennsylvania, and she traveled to the state prior to his death to help her mother find a caregiver for her father.
“When understanding the family dynamics, everybody can be a little complicated,” she said. “My mom felt very responsible, and she didn’t want a caregiver because she said, ‘No, this is my husband. I’m here for him,’ and I saw her being so tired, so it really helped her and us to have someone else to be at my dad’s bedside so she can get adequate rest, so other things in the house can be taken care of.”
Over the past nine years, Rankine said that with Right at Home, she has been able to help hundreds of families in the same situation that needed extra assistance in their most vulnerable moments.
“This is part of what I do,” she said. “We help people in these vulnerable points in life, and so it's part of our process of life, and we have to give honor and grace to it as well.”
Rankine owns three Right at Home territories in the state of Texas: one in Collin County, one in Denton county, and most recently, one in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area. With this expansion, she said one of her most important goals is taking care of the caregivers that she has on her team.
“I think our philosophy within our office right now is that we really want to care for our employees so we can give great care to our clients,” she said “We really value taking care of the employee and the caregiver because those are the persons that are representing our agency and those are the persons that are going to be in your home with your loved one.”
Rankine’s long-term goal is to be the largest senior care company in Texas, hoping to hire over 50 caregivers for the new territory this year.
“She acquired a third territory because she was just doing a fantastic job with her business,” said Jen Chaney, the vice president of Franchise Development for Right at Home. “We want to make sure when we allow a franchise owner to expand, that their existing business that they have is up to par… and Michelle was in a fantastic position to do that.”
Rankine said that it is surprising to her how many people do not know that home care exists and said with her expansion, she’s also looking to raise awareness about home care.
Within her Lewisville office alone, which is where her franchises are based out of, the employees there have over 40 years of experience in home care. With this experience comes a dedication to the clients her office cares for, Rankine said.
“Everyone has a certain unique thing about them and we want to honor that,” she said. “And so that is what makes a difference to someone of what can put a smile on their face, and so we really take pride in the little things that make a big difference for people.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
