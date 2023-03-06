Peggy Hill is a dedicated teacher who is passionate about the importance of special education and the key role it plays in the lives of her students.
She has worked in special education at LISD’s Rockbrook Elementary for the past 12 years, teaching students ranging in age from prekindergarten to 5th grade. In addition to her classroom duties, she has spent the past nine years serving as the Special Education Department Lead Teacher at Rockbrook. In her current role, she works as a Life Skills teacher helping her students and their families maximize the unique potential that each child possesses.
How did you get in your line of work?
I have always enjoyed working with children, but my interest in special education started in high school. This interest came from my own academic struggles in math that resulted in a counselor telling me that I was not “college material.” Determined to prove myself to those who did not believe in me, I enrolled at Texas Lutheran College. With a desire to teach always present in my mind, I transferred to Southwest Texas State University where in 1990 I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduating, I worked as a third-grade teacher in Seguin ISD for three years before moving to Pennsylvania with my family. In Pennsylvania, I worked part-time as a preschool teacher. In 2008 my husband’s job brought us back to Texas where I returned to teaching at Rockbrook Elementary in Lewisville.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Being chosen as the 2021-2022 Campus Teacher of the Year by my colleagues was a tremendous compliment. It was quite surprising to be chosen as a 2021-22 District Teacher of the Year Finalist just a few weeks later. Needless to say, it was an amazing moment to be selected as the 2021-2022 LISD Elementary Teacher of the Year at our annual awards banquet. However, the greatest career moments for me happen each and every day when I have the opportunity to work with my students. To witness my students have a breakthrough moment, to help them achieve a goal that they have worked towards, or to hear the giggles and laughter when they have done something well is something that touches your heart!
Where are you from?
I am a proud native Texan born in San Antonio, Texas.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
As you get older, so many memories become much clearer to you and hold much deeper meaning. I look back on my entire childhood with great fondness. The best memories always center around my parents and the way they raised my siblings and I. My parents were firm but loving. They did not give us everything we wanted, but they made sure that we had everything we needed. They taught us that if there was something we wanted, it was up to us to go out and achieve it. I may not have understood their motives then, but I think back on it now and thank them for instilling the drive to succeed in me.
What is your favorite North Texas restaurant?
My favorite restaurant by far is Joe T. Garcia’s in Fort Worth, Texas. I love the food and the atmosphere, but the real reason I love it is because it brings back so many childhood memories. My mother was the director of the Miss San Antonio Pageant and every year we chaperoned Miss San Antonio in the Miss Texas Pageant which was held in Fort Worth. Each year we would go to Joe T. Garcia’s. I have seen the restaurant grow from a small room to the beautiful venue that has now taken over an entire city block. The food was delicious then, and still is now!
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is “Radio” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. His portrayal of a young man with an intellectual disability is nothing short of amazing.
Tell the Lewisville Leader readers about your family.
I am proud to say that I have been happily married for 37 years. My husband and I met at Texas Lutheran College and were married in May of 1985. We have two amazing daughters. Our oldest daughter followed in her father’s engineering footsteps and holds a degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University. Our youngest daughter followed my career path and became an elementary teacher with a degree from Texas State University. She too was chosen as Teacher of the Year for her campus this year. I am also blessed to be grandmother to an adorable 2-year-old little girl who will soon be a big sister!
What are your hobbies?
I have several hobbies such as dancing, cooking and crafting. But my favorite hobby is playing with my granddaughter every chance I get!
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Music! I love all genres of music and find that music can calm my soul when I am stressed.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
As a child and teenager I was a model in San Antonio, Texas. I was often featured in local newspapers and a local magazine modeling clothing from Montgomery Wards. The department store also used me as a runway model for seasonal clothing. After being noticed as a local model, I was asked to participate in several local beauty pageants. It is always fun to look back at old modeling photographs and to reminisce over some of the crowns that I have tucked away in a drawer.
