Peggy Hill is a dedicated teacher who is passionate about the importance of special education and the key role it plays in the lives of her students.

She has worked in special education at LISD’s Rockbrook Elementary for the past 12 years, teaching students ranging in age from prekindergarten to 5th grade. In addition to her classroom duties, she has spent the past nine years serving as the Special Education Department Lead Teacher at Rockbrook. In her current role, she works as a Life Skills teacher helping her students and their families maximize the unique potential that each child possesses.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

