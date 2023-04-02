Drew Schmidt Lewisville

Lewisville senior Drew Schmidt boasts a 2.68 ERA and is hitting .340 on the season.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Lewisville baseball team has enjoyed quite the turnaround.

The Farmers were 4-0 to begin District 6-6A play and Lewisville had its first district win streak of at least three games since 2017. Lewisville had just three district wins over the previous two seasons combined. The Farmers are 11-8 overall.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments