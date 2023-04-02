The Lewisville baseball team has enjoyed quite the turnaround.
The Farmers were 4-0 to begin District 6-6A play and Lewisville had its first district win streak of at least three games since 2017. Lewisville had just three district wins over the previous two seasons combined. The Farmers are 11-8 overall.
A big reason behind the Farmers’ turnaround has been the play of senior shortstop/pitcher Drew Schmidt. He is one of several seniors on the team that were sophomores when they got their first taste of the gauntlet that is District 6-6A. It was a tough season as Lewisville didn’t win a district game, but all of that trial by fire is paying off this year.
Schmidt has been the winning pitcher in two of Lewisville’s four 6-6A wins. In the March 15 6-6A opener against Plano East, Schmidt struck out four and allowed just one hit and three hits in four innings in a 6-3 victory over the Panthers. One week later, Schmidt had a career night in a 5-1 victory over Plano West. He tossed a complete game and gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Pitcher isn’t Schmidt’s natural position, as he is a natural shortstop, a position that he will play in college for UT-Tyler.
Of course, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as his father, Phil, was a middle infielder for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Drew has always considered his father to be a great mentor in his baseball career.
Drew has excelled as a middle fielder, but he has also worked hard to be a top-end pitcher for the Farmers. He has two wins on the season with a 2.65 ERA. Drew has been just as good with a bat in his hands, as he is hitting .340 with five doubles, two triples and two home runs. That’s to go along with a .950 fielding percentage.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Schmidt chats about Lewisville’s turnaround, his complete-game effort against Plano West, the work ethic that his father instilled in him at an early age and reveals the name of his favorite professional baseball player.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. What has been the biggest reason behind Lewisville’s turnaround?
DS: As a team, we're really united this year. I feel like we're playing with a chip on our shoulder. We have nothing to lose. We're just having fun out there, playing the game that we love.
SLM: You recently pitched a complete game against Plano West, a game that you didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning. What was working well for you that night?
DS: All three pitches were working. I was locating my fastball. I was getting quick outs, letting the defense go to work. I have a good defense behind me. I've just got to know that and try not to do too much as a pitcher.
SLM: You and several other seniors have been playing varsity baseball for Lewisville since you were sophomores. Talk about the way that you all have grown as baseball players over those three years.
DS: We've all grown together. We're all pretty good friends. We really work well with each other. It's been a fun ride for them growing and seeing how we've developed.
Our sophomore year, we were really young in a tough district. It was tough staying positive because we're in one of the top districts in Texas. It's a struggle sometimes when you're not doing as well. But you've seen it from last year to this year, we've developed a lot, and it's really cool to see.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
DS: I started playing when I was in T-Ball. I've always loved it. My dad got me into it. He played baseball. It's always run in our family.
SLM: You mentioned your father. How much has he been a positive influence on your baseball career?
DS: He's my role model. He's always pushing me to be better. His biggest tip is to always work hard, and I think that I've always used that, because without hard work, talent can't get you all the way. That's the biggest thing. He's always pushing me to work hard to get better.
SLM: In what ways have you improved as a pitcher this season?
DS: My velocity has gone up a little bit. I think that's helped me. But really, it's just about being consistent, not throwing too many balls.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional baseball player?
DS: My favorite baseball player is Derek Jeter. My dad loved him. I grew up watching YouTube videos on him, just the way that he played the game. He was always going hard the entire time. It's really cool to watch his highlights and see what he did in the clutch moments.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.