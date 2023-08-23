Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Aug. 21 to receive an update on economic development projects recently completed or currently underway in the city.

Starting in Old Town, Legacy Pointe was completed in May of 2023 and is located north of N. Kealy and E. College. The development is 97 craftsman-style single family homes, which are all rentals.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments