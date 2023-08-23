Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Aug. 21 to receive an update on economic development projects recently completed or currently underway in the city.
Starting in Old Town, Legacy Pointe was completed in May of 2023 and is located north of N. Kealy and E. College. The development is 97 craftsman-style single family homes, which are all rentals.
The Whitlow, formally Old Town Station, is located at E. College and Leonard streets and is expected to be completed in early 2024. The development will be three buildings, four to five stories, and include 420 multifamily units. The complex will be built in one phase. The Whitlow is going to be pre-leasing in September and October, with some units being available as early as December.
The Harris 7 development is at the northeast and southeast corner of Harris Street and East Walters Street. The townhome development will have seven units and a private open space area. This project is also currently under construction and expected to be completed in April 2025.
Burns Construction is still in the process of relocating and is on track to relocate by the end of this year. Burns Construction is planning to relocate to Railroad and 121 B.
Deck on Main is also currently under construction and once completed will be a three-story commercial building. The first floor will be dedicated to restaurant space, second floor is for office space, and third floor is for event space. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2024.
The city of Lewisville closed on the Salvation Army property in Old Town Lewisville in early August. City staff is going to be looking at putting in requests for proposals to decide what the best use for that property will be. The city will also be using the property for Western Days for parking and other unspecified uses.
Jack and Ruby’s Place at 162 W. Main is undergoing facade improvements, stucco repair along with adding new storefront glass and door, and reskin of the existing awning. This project is expected to be completed in March 2024 and the owners are undergoing a search to find a tenant to lease the space to.
Sparrow on Main has been complete for over a year now and is an event space, retail space and the home of a women-focused nonprofit center.
Building A of Main and Mill Lofts are nearly complete, expected to be ready this October. Building B is expected to be completed in mid-February 2024. Once completed, the lofts will have 201 multifamily units, restaurant and retail on the ground floor, and a two-level parking garage, which will have 175 public parking spaces.
South Village is currently under construction for a total of 91 units. The development is a mixture of 47 single-family detached homes, 12 townhomes, and 32 condo units, 24 of which are above commercial space. This project is expected to be completed this December.
Mill at Old Town is also under construction and will be four stories with 213 units. There will also be a pocket park and this development is located at S. Mill and W. Purnell. Mill at Old Town is expected to be completed in Jan. 2024.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
