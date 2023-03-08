Serve Denton recently announced their 2023 Board Chair as well as plans for Serve Lewisville, with Phase 1 of Serve Lewisville opening this summer.
Amanda Robertson has been a member of Serve Denton’s Board of Directors since joining in 2020, which was a challenging year for the community and many local nonprofits because of the pandemic. Robertson is stepping into her third year and is ready to take the lead as the 2023 Serve Denton Board Chair, a press release said.
Robertson is a recent graduate of Texas Women’s University where she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is passionate about supporting mental health services and along with her work with local nonprofits, she is also a small business owner.
As a long-time resident of Denton, she has been serving the community for many years.
“Being the 2023 Serve Denton board chair is a humbling honor and privilege,” Robertson said in a press release. “To me this is an amazing opportunity to be part of the ripple effect of service this organization offers to nonprofits so they can serve the community.”
Serve Denton currently serves 21 nonprofits in the Denton community including Health Services of North Texas, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, and the Denton Community Food Center.
This summer, Phase 1 of Serve Lewisville will be opening, which will provide a community space where nonprofits will collocate for their mutual benefit.
“By providing Lewisville nonprofits a place to operate in a collaborative, safe and well-designed environment, they can concentrate on executing their missions,” said Kyleigh Havir, Director of Marketing and Communications for Serve Denton.
While Serve Lewisville will not directly provide services to people in need, it will support the nonprofit agencies that do. This will be accomplished through providing a receptionist who helps visitors with accessing resources, services, and appointments, managing all ancillary services, office equipment, building maintenance, security, etc., and providing training and networking opportunities in areas such as leadership, diversity, and budgeting.
“Serve Lewisville will exist to increase capacity, strengthen, and build community among the nonprofit partners who dwell within,” Havir said. “Most importantly, people seeking assistance only need to worry about finding one location and from there they can be connected to multiple services.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
