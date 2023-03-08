Serve Denton .jpeg

Serve Denton recently announced their 2023 Board Chair as well as plans for Serve Lewisville, with Phase 1 of Serve Lewisville opening this summer.

Amanda Robertson has been a member of Serve Denton’s Board of Directors since joining in 2020, which was a challenging year for the community and many local nonprofits because of the pandemic. Robertson is stepping into her third year and is ready to take the lead as the 2023 Serve Denton Board Chair, a press release said.

