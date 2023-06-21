The City of Lewisville met on Monday, June 20 to receive an update on the progress of Serve Lewisville, which is expected to open in July.

Construction of the Serve Lewisville location was completed on June 13 and a ribbon cutting is planned to be held at 9 a.m. on July 20. This is just for Phase 1 of Serve Lewisville and Phase 2 is expected to be open in 2025, and the organization has just begun design.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

