The City of Lewisville met on Monday, June 20 to receive an update on the progress of Serve Lewisville, which is expected to open in July.
Construction of the Serve Lewisville location was completed on June 13 and a ribbon cutting is planned to be held at 9 a.m. on July 20. This is just for Phase 1 of Serve Lewisville and Phase 2 is expected to be open in 2025, and the organization has just begun design.
Right now, Serve Lewisville has several partners lined up that will be moving into the building in the next few months, which includes Tarrant Area Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, My Health My Resource of Tarrant County, Denton County My Health My Resoruces Center, City of Lewisville Co-Care Team, Health Services of North Texas, and Grocery Services North.
Grocery Services North and Health Services of North Texas will be included in Phase 2, which will be a 19,000 square foot building and two stories. The first floor of Phase 2 will be dedicated to the “Mission Market” and have offices and health services. The second floor was designed to be an educational center, but a major nonprofit in Lewisville has expressed interest in the space. Pat Smith, CEO of Serve Denton and board chair of Serve Lewisville, did not name the nonprofit.
“We’ll know in the next couple of weeks if they want to move forward,” Smith said. “It’s really important that we know what that second floor looks like before we go any further in design.”
Lewisville City Council and staff brought up concern with the commingling of finances with Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville, as the city has experienced problems in the past with a separate entity. Serve Lewisville is an affiliate of Serve Denton and several staff of Serve Denton will be dedicating 90% of their time to Serve Lewisville to ensure that the organization is successful.
Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville have separate accounting records, separate bank accounts, and separate insurance policies, but have the same staff, which is where the main concern came up.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
