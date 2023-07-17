Allison Quisenberry serves as the Development Director for Serve Lewisville and Serve Denton where she immerses herself in the community to build relationships and invites people to learn more about the organizations. Quisenberry knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service since she was 14 and is continuously dedicated to helping others.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
Hi! My name is Allison Quisenberry and I’m currently the Development Director for Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville! I graduated from the University of North Texas with two degrees — one in political science and one in nonprofit leadership studies. I’m currently pursuing my Master of Public Administration degree from UNT as well.
What do you do in your role for Serve Denton/Lewisville?
As the development director, I oversee all fundraising efforts for both locations. I go out into the community, build relationships, and invite people to learn more about the two organizations. Additionally, I supervise our development associate and manage, recruit, and hire all interns for Serve Denton.
How did you know you wanted to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector?
From the age of 14, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in public service. I was heavily involved in my hometown community and thought I’d want to pursue law school after graduation. My career trajectory changed after learning more about how nonprofits enact tangible change in the lives of community members and ever since then, I made a decision to dedicate my life to helping others!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Denton County?
My favorite place to spend time in Denton County would be the Denton Square. It’s very cliché for that to be my answer but it is a focal point of the community!
What are some goals you have for the future of Serve Denton/Lewisville?
One of my goals is to see Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville grow exponentially over the next year. We have a few projects in the works that I believe will help grow our reach in both communities and become a staple for resources for community members. Additionally, I’d like to see our community involvement numbers increase. We stay immersed in both communities and my goal is to continue that involvement and reach even more people!
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is getting to interact with a variety of different people on a daily basis. I get the opportunity to network and share both of our missions with dozens of people weekly. I get to personally thank our supporters and show my appreciation for their dedication to our organization. Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville are homegrown, and with that in mind, I love the opportunity to meet others that are also making a difference in our communities.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to visit with friends at local coffee shops and locally owned restaurants. Since graduating, I’ve tried attending UNT athletic games and have grown to love football! Between work and school, I have little free time so when I do get the chance to relax, you can always find me on FaceTime with my nieces Charlee and Chandler!
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about giving back to my community and mentoring others. Through our internship program, I’m able to work with students who are currently pursuing a degree in the Department of Public Administration at UNT and through this work, I’m able to help them with professional development and teach them valuable work skills, regardless of what sector they decide to pursue a career in.
Who or what inspires you?
My grandmother inspires me the most. Prior to her passing, she was my No. 1 cheerleader and friend I could count on. As a native Spanish speaker in a prominently English-speaking town, she never learned how to read or write but that never stopped her from doing everything she could to provide for her 12 children. I grew up admiring her passion for community and hope to one day become even half the woman she was.
What kind of impact do you hope to make with the new Serve Lewisville site?
My hope for Serve Lewisville is to provide the community with an organization that can be the first step to finding help. With multiple nonprofits providing multiple services under one roof, our goal is to be a one-stop shop for resources.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
If you or anyone you know is in need of services, please feel free to contact Serve Lewisville or Serve Denton. Our client greeters and specifically our operations associate, Karla Ortega, are phenomenal individuals who are here to provide resources at a moment's notice. If you are not in need of services, stop by one of our locations for a tour and see the impact you could have on the community. All are welcome!
