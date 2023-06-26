Kristen Gramling is involved with staff engagement, communication, event coordination, financial management, and more as the Director of Operations for Serve Lewisville and Serve Denton. Gramling’s goal is to help nonprofit partners prioritize their physical and mental health, and possibly start an incubator program to assist others in starting their own nonprofit.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.
Wife to Garrett Gramling (teacher and football coach at Denton Ryan High School), mother to 2.5 year old daughter Winnie with another baby on the way; two dogs and one cat. We've lived in Oak Point for the past five years. I have a BBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas (Go Mean Green!).
What do you do in your role for Serve Denton/Lewisville?
I am the Director of Operations for Serve Lewisville and Serve Denton. My day-to-day consists of managing our "Network" that consists of the nonprofit agencies that utilize our centers and shared spaces. We want to ensure that they enjoy working at each center and that it is easy to do so. That involves staff engagement, communication, event coordination, financial management, and more.
How did you know you wanted to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector?
Truthfully, I just have a servant's heart. As long as I can remember, I've always wanted to save the puppies, feed the hungry, nurture the children, care for the elderly and all things to make the world a little better. Most of my career has been corporate, but I've always felt drawn to align my path back with a nonprofit.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Denton County?
Aside from our centers, I spend most of my time at church. We attend First Baptist Denton.
What are some goals you have for the future of Serve Denton/Lewisville?
I have a couple of goals for our centers: implementing some wellness components into our programming to help our nonprofit partners prioritize their physical and mental health, and a possible incubator program to assist those wanting to start a new nonprofit but unsure of how to practically make it happen.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is being able to be a champion for our communities' nonprofit organizations, and their staff, to support their missions to make our community better and ensure that they are still around to provide support far into the future.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I don't have much free time, but when I do it's spending time with family. We are blessed to have most of our immediate families close by.
What are you passionate about?
I'm passionate about being a representative of God in my community.
Who or what inspires you?
My inspiration comes from my faith in the Lord and the people I encounter everyday.
What kind of impact do you hope to make with the new Serve Lewisville site?
It is my hope that Serve Lewisville becomes a beacon of hope for those that are hopeless, known as a support system and safety net for those in need.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
Our centers (Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville) exist to help support nonprofits and make it easier for people to find help. I work with an incredibly smart and purpose-driven team which makes it very exciting to expand into Lewisville and see an impact be made on the community.
