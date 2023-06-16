The City of Lewisville and Service Lewisville formed a partnership to create a community space that will open in early July located at 1001 S. Edmonds Lane in Lewisville.
One of the city’s goals is to establish a food pantry to improve access for people in the immediate area, known as Mission Market.
Serve Lewisville will partner with local nonprofits to develop and operate a Mission Market, which will feed those in need by providing fresh meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, and other food for residents in the area. The Mission Market will provide a grocery store style experience that allows individuals to select food items based on their cultural preferences and dietary needs.
“Serve Lewisville exists to help build capacity around five areas of need in Lewisville,” said Kyleigh Havir, director of marketing and communications for Serve Denton. “Food insecurity is one of those five. Creating a space where food can be received in addition to supportive, wrap-around services, will help break down the barriers that keep those in need from finding assistance.”
Atmos Energy recently donated $25,000 toward the Mission Market food pantry, which will help fund the refrigeration and shelving for the pantry.
“Atmos Energy's commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities includes efforts to address food insecurity in the cities and towns we proudly serve," said Jan Rugg, Atmos Energy's Manager of Public Affairs. "We are delighted to partner with Serve Lewisville and help fund its new food pantry. We hope our recent donation will support Serve Lewisville’s ongoing efforts to provide for our neighbors’ most critical needs."
Service Lewisville is wrapping up construction and plans to be open to the public starting on July 3.
“Serve Lewisville is extremely grateful for Atmos Energy's donation towards the establishment of the Mission Market,” said Allison Quisenberry, Serve Lewisville’s Director of Development. “As a new nonprofit organization, Serve Lewisville relies on community support. We appreciate Jan and the Atmos Energy team for investing in our mission and helping us break down barriers for our nonprofit network”.
There will be several nonprofits on site serving the community, which includes the Lewisville Police Department’s CoCare Team, Denton County MHMR, Tarrant County MHMR, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County.
Lewisville Police Department’s CoCare Team focused on assisting with mental health, behavioral disorders, substance abuse, the aging population, arson investigations, and homelessness.
Denton County MHMR and Tarrant County MHMR provide crisis services, adult and child mental health services, and services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County enables youth to reach their full potential by providing a safe, positive environment with supportive relationships and experiences to nurture academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership.
The community can join the Serve Lewisville team for a ribbon cutting on July 20 at 9 a.m. to take tours of the new Serve Lewisville site and learn about additional opportunities to join them in their mission.
For more information, visit www.servelewisville.org.
