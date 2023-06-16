Serve Lewisville Mission Market.png

From left to right: Allison Quisenberry, ServeLewisville’s Director of Development. Jan Rugg, Atmos Energy's Manager of Public Affairs. Kristen Gramling, Serve Lewisville’s Director of Operations.

 Courtesy of Serve Lewisville

The City of Lewisville and Service Lewisville formed a partnership to create a community space that will open in early July located at 1001 S. Edmonds Lane in Lewisville.

One of the city’s goals is to establish a food pantry to improve access for people in the immediate area, known as Mission Market.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

