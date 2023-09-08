The city of Lewisville recently provided an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The center is located at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway and the state-of-the-art, 116,000 square-foot facility replaces the now demolished police department building and Fire Station #1. The new facility will include a hardened emergency operations center and construction will cost more than $100 million, which is funded through a voter-approved bond election.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments