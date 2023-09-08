The city of Lewisville recently provided an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which is expected to be completed in early 2025.
The center is located at the corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway and the state-of-the-art, 116,000 square-foot facility replaces the now demolished police department building and Fire Station #1. The new facility will include a hardened emergency operations center and construction will cost more than $100 million, which is funded through a voter-approved bond election.
The building is named after former Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle and former Lewisville Police Chief Steve McFadden, in honor of their many years of public service. Preliminary construction began in late 2022.
Construction workers at the site are currently working on both the parking garage and the public safety complex. The complex will house the city’s police officers, a fire station, and have an emergency operations center for natural disasters, according to Chris Presley, Lewisville facilities and ADA supervisor.
“The main building is going to be about 100,000 square feet,” Presley said. “With the parking garage and support building where property and evidence will be housed, there’s going to be a neat feature where they’re connected by a walkway bridge. One of the neat features of this building is a lantern on top of the building to show everyone that this is a safe place. This is where you go when you’re in trouble. Basically a beacon bringing people in.”
The city has had no major delays in terms of construction and is still on track to have the center completed in the first quarter of 2025.
There were three driving principles that Brown Reynolds Watford Architects worked with city staff to drive the project forward during the design process — service, protection and outreach.
“Natural materials, down-to-earth, just like the city of Lewisville,” said Carol Kesler, senior associate for Brown Reynolds Watford Architects. “Large overhangs, a lantern that’s lit up at night in the windows that’s a beacon to the community that this is a safe space.”
Lewisville’s old central fire station had three bays and was demolished before construction on the new five-bay central fire station began. In order to accommodate for more fire trucks and ambulances, the city is expanding the bays, Presley said.
“While we were in the design process of this building, we actually were able to go tour several different fire stations that had just been built,” Presley said. “We basically took all the best ideas and are incorporating that into this site.”
The parking garage will have a little over 200 parking spaces for police and fire to account for better security and access for first responders. An unusual aspect of the parking garage is that there will be a building underneath the parking garage, which will act as a police support services building.
“This building is self-contained,” said Daniel Caulkins, general superintendent for Byrne Construction Services. “It actually has a roof that will be separate from the structure above so it’s really a self-contained building inside the footprint of this garage.”
Around the construction site, there are several full-grown trees still standing because the city of Lewisville believes it is important that “we don’t get rid of trees just to get rid of trees,” Presley said.
There is caution tape, orange fencing, and arborists that come in to check the soil under the trees to make sure nothing happens to the mature trees.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
