Lewisville sophomore Xavier Fleming catches a pass from senior quarterback Ethan Terrell for a 2-point conversion during the second half of Friday’s 21-18 loss to Highland Park from Highlander Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

UNIVERSITY PARK – The final minute of the first half in Friday’s non-district game could have been a back-breaker for the Lewisville football team.

With Highland Park facing a fourth-and-3 play from the Lewisville 33-yard line, the Farmers initially tackled Scots senior running back Keller Holmes short of the line of gain. However, Holmes shed the tackles of several Lewisville defenders and burst 33 yards up the left sideline to bump Highland Park’s lead to 11 points, 21-10.

