UNIVERSITY PARK – The final minute of the first half in Friday’s non-district game could have been a back-breaker for the Lewisville football team.
With Highland Park facing a fourth-and-3 play from the Lewisville 33-yard line, the Farmers initially tackled Scots senior running back Keller Holmes short of the line of gain. However, Holmes shed the tackles of several Lewisville defenders and burst 33 yards up the left sideline to bump Highland Park’s lead to 11 points, 21-10.
The message that Lewisville’s coaches had for its players during the halftime speech was to be more disciplined and be the unit that resembled the one that gave up just 13.3 points per game during last season’s run to the fourth round of the playoffs.
Lewisville heeded the words of its coaches and proceeded to pitch a shutout in the second half, and that included a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. However, the Farmers’ attempt at a comeback came up just short in a 21-18 loss at Highlander Stadium after a deep pass from senior quarterback Ethan Terrell to senior wide receiver Jaydan Hardy was batted away by the Scots’ secondary on the final play.
“The first half was uncharacteristic of what we do on defense, missing tackles,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “The kids were flying to the ball, but taking a bad angle or busted a tackle. Give Highland Park credit, too. Third down, fourth down killed us in the first half. But those guys came out in the second half and didn’t flinch. That’s all that you can ask for. We just ran out of time and penalties hurt us.”
Lewisville dominated time of possession in the second half and that allowed the Farmers to take more than five minutes off the clock on a scoring drive midway through the third quarter. Terrell dropped a perfect fade pass into the hands of Hardy for a 19-yard touchdown and then threw a completed jump pass to sophomore Xavier Fleming on the two-point conversion, reducing Highland Park’s lead to 21-18.
Terrell finished 11-of-21 for 161 yards, while Hardy, who also plays safety, caught four balls for a team-high 61 yards. Senior running back Viron Ellison scampered for a team-high 117 rushing yards, including a 25-yard touchdown in the first half.
Lewisville’s defense came up with another big stand in the fourth quarter. Highland Park marched all the way to the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter with a chance to ice the game. However, the Scots were stuffed on three straight rushing attempts, and on fourth down, the Farmers defended a jump pass from Highland Park senior quarterback Warren Peck.
“Kudos to our defensive staff for working that stuff,” Odle said. “You could it see it on that third down. Our kids didn’t flinch.”
With less than three minutes remaining in the ballgame and trailing by three points, Lewisville was given a chance to win the game, though it had to drive 99 yards. The Farmers advanced the ball to the Scots' 48-yard line after a 16-yard completion from Terrell. With seven seconds remaining, Lewisville attempted a Hail Mary from Terrell to Hardy. But Highland Park’s secondary batted away the ball and time ran out on Lewisville.
Lewisville got off to a hot start. Junior defensive lineman Sean Oliver had a tackle for loss and forced an incomplete pass on third-and-short on Highland Park’s initial drive. After a short punt gave the Farmers great starting field position, Lewisville had to settle for a 34-yard Eric Arias field goal after a holding call on Lewisville took a Terrell rushing touchdown off the board, giving the Farmers a 3-0 lead.
Highland Park found its rhythm on its next drive. Led by Peck, who recorded 249 passing yards and four total touchdowns in his first start as a Scot in last week’s 56-24 triumph over Lewisville’s District 6-6A bunkmate Marcus, the Scots finished the first half on a 21-7 run to take a 21-10 halftime lead.
Peck ran from the Farmers’ 4-yard line for a touchdown with 5:05 to go in the first quarter to put Highland Park on top – a lead that the home team never relinquished.
Highland Park added a 10-yard touchdown pass from Peck to senior Charles Schneider with 6:56 left until halftime and Holmes’ 33-yard run gave the Scots an 11-point lead heading into the locker room.
“We were worn down in the first half and I felt that our defense needed a rest,” Odle said. “I could see that we were fatigued in the second quarter. We executed well in the second half and had some good throws, but we got behind the chains in penalties.”
