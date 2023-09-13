The Lewisville City Council discussed the topic of short-term rentals operating within the city for the first time during a city council work session on Monday, Sept. 11.
While the topic of short-term rental regulations and operations is new to the Lewisville City Council work session agenda, it is not new with other North Texas city government leaders. The Plano City Council, Frisco City Council, and The Colony City Council have all addressed how to handle short-term rentals within the city limits.
Lewisville city staff offered a presentation to council focused on short-term rental data collected by Host Compliance. According to the data, in the city of Lewisville, there are 93 unique and currently advertised short-term rentals that are entire homes and whose address has been confirmed. There are also 11 rooms for rent currently advertised in the city as well as 16 units added in the last 30 days. There was an 86% increase in short-term rentals from January 2020 to July 2023.
There are several different types of rentals, but for the purpose of Lewisville City Council discussion, short-term rental means a residential property, including a single-family dwelling or a unit in a condominium, cooperative, or time-share, that is rented wholly for a fee for a period not longer than 30 consecutive days. Council and staff are currently focusing on short-term rentals in single-family homes or townhomes that rent more than a room.
Several Lewisville residents came to speak at the work session to express their concerns with short-term rentals. Some citizens called for short-term rental bans in single-family neighborhoods, and others called for regulated parking and occupancy. One of the biggest complaints from residents was trash, parking and noise.
For the 93 available short-term rentals, 11 of them had at least one relevant Call for Service (CFS). A total of 16 calls were for short-term rentals, with the most common calls being noise disturbances and for information. Fifteen of the short-term rentals had at least one code violation, with the most common violations being high grass and weeds on the entire property and unsightly material.
When it comes to surrounding cities with no short-term rental restrictions, this includes The Colony, Flower Mound, and McKinney. Nearby cities with short-term rental restrictions include Allen, Carrollton, Coppell, Dallas, and Denton.
To approach short-term rental restrictions, other cities have been addressing the problem properties through proactive engagement, requiring registration, licensing all short-term rentals and adopting operational requirements, prohibiting short-term rentals except in certain areas of the city, or prohibiting short-term rentals altogether.
Staff recommended that Lewisville City Council address the program properties immediately through proactive engagement, require registration, and analyze the impact of various city regulatory approaches on desired outcomes.
Public hearings where residents and short-term rental owners can voice concerns and thoughts will be conducted in the future.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.