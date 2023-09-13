Short term rentals.png

Comparing 2020, left, and 2023, right, short-term rental locations in the City of Lewisville.

 Courtesy of City of Lewisville

The Lewisville City Council discussed the topic of short-term rentals operating within the city for the first time during a city council work session on Monday, Sept. 11.

While the topic of short-term rental regulations and operations is new to the Lewisville City Council work session agenda, it is not new with other North Texas city government leaders. The Plano City Council, Frisco City Council, and The Colony City Council have all addressed how to handle short-term rentals within the city limits.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

