Growing up, volleyball was the sport of choice for Lewisville seniors Bre’Anna and Te’Anna Harlin.
Even when someone tried to convince the two sisters to give track and field a try, they stuck with the one sport they fell in love with at an early age. But a couple of times on the track were all that it took to convince the Harlin sisters that they could excel in that sport.
Success came rather quickly. While in middle school, the Harlin sisters broke school records in the 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles and 4x200 relay, as well as the district record in the 100 hurdles. There were supporters who Bre’Anna said “called us the ‘Dream Team’ because they loved to see us running.”
The Harlin siblings continue to live out their dreams for Lewisville's track and field team.
It took a few years to get to state, but they finally got on the medal stand last year at the Class 6A state track and field championships. Te’Anna ran to sixth place in the 100 dash in a time of 11.77 and teamed with Bre’Anna and juniors Paislie Allen and Sydnee Wilson to earn fourth place in a time of 1:36.94 in the girls 4x200 relay.
They haven’t taken that success for granted.
Te’Anna has the top time in the Dallas area this year in the 100, clocking an 11.52 in Thursday’s home meet at Max Goldsmith Stadium. Bre’Anna clocked a PR of 11.82 seconds, good for third place. The Farmers also captured first place in the 4x200 on its home track with a time of 1:40.71 – more than three seconds ahead of second-place Burleson Centennial (1:43.88).
And while the ultimate goal for the Harlin sisters is to finish their high school careers as the state champion in the 4x200 and 100, they have future plans in the sport. They each signed a National Letter of Intent with TCU on Feb. 24.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, the Harlin sisters chat about their early-season success, goals for their final season in a Farmers uniform, how they were given Anna in each of their first names and what sold them on TCU.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. How does it feel to have the top time in the Dallas area in the 100, Te’Anna?
TH: It feels good but it's kind of the same exact thing as last year. It feels good because I've been working hard and I've been coming off of injuries. It's exciting to be running that fast that soon again. I had a groin injury. I feel stronger than last year. I got injured before state last year but ran as best as I could. I feel great, though.
SLM: How did it feel to get fourth place in the state meet in the 4x200?
BH: For our 4x200, I want to win state. Going to state was a good experience, but this year with it being my senior year, I'm trying to win the whole thing. It felt really good to get to go because we worked really hard.
We had a lot of injuries. People kept getting hurt. It was a lot of substituting people for when our people couldn't be there. It was a roller coaster, but I'm glad that we did what we did.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with Paislee Allen and Sydnee Wilson in the 4x200?
BH: Really good. I didn't know if I could click with someone that quickly because sometimes it needs time to build. Right off the bat, I could feel that we were going to have something special.
SLM: Both of you have the name Anna in each of your first names. What is the back story?
BH: My mom wanted to name us two different names, but my aunt said that she should name us with names that rhyme. And she was like, 'Oh, Bre'Anna and Te'Anna.' I guess she wanted us to be similar.
SLM: What sold you both on TCU and the Horned Frogs track and field team?
BH: It was great. I loved their facilities and the people. They made me feel very welcome, and I just love their atmosphere.
TH: The team made me feel like family immediately. There was no awkwardness. They wanted to talk to you right away. It was a good school. I wasn't sure if I would like it, but I loved it. The facilities were really nice and the coaches seem like they truly care about you and really want you there.
SLM: How fun has it been to be able to compete on the same team?
BH: It's fun. My sister always likes to say that she is faster than me, but she never rubs it in my face. But we support each other during the race. We'll say to each other, 'Don't let it get in your head. You've got this. You can do it.' It makes me feel good knowing that my sister supports me as much as I support her.
TH: Even when she isn't winning the 100, and I am, she is the first person supporting me and cheering me on. It's fun. It makes me feel good.
