Lewisville seniors and sisters, Bre’Anna Harlin, left, and Te’Anna Harlin, are committed to TCU to run track and field. They helped to lead the Farmers to fourth place in the girls 4x200 last year at the Class 6A state track and field championships.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Growing up, volleyball was the sport of choice for Lewisville seniors Bre’Anna and Te’Anna Harlin.

Even when someone tried to convince the two sisters to give track and field a try, they stuck with the one sport they fell in love with at an early age. But a couple of times on the track were all that it took to convince the Harlin sisters that they could excel in that sport.

