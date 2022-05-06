Lewisville ISD predicts 7,000 students will enroll in the district’s Virtual Learning Academy this coming school year.
Between March 29 and April 8, the district received parent and student feedback regarding possible next steps for virtual education in Lewisville ISD. Around 50,000 families were notified via email of the survey, and around 242 Lewisville ISD parents and students responded. An additional 25 non-Lewisville ISD parents and students also responded.
Of the Lewisville ISD respondents, 82 said they preferred online learning for its flexibility, 46 respondents said they believed their child to be more successful, an additional 46 said they wanted to explore an online option with Lewisville ISD as they transition to private or home schooling and 30 respondents cited health, safety and social emotional learning as a reason why they preferred online learning.
Of the non-LISD respondents, 10 cited flexibility and five cited increased success as a reason why they preferred virtual learning.
The district currently serves 5,000 students online, according to a presentation by Chief of Schools Leigh Ann Lewis.
Superintendent Lori Rapp said while the district does not plan on moving forward with a fully online option, the district will continue offering the VLA and join the statewide conversation regarding virtual education.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
