For more than 30 years, Lewisville has been hosting free summertime family entertainment through the live music concert series. The series first took place at the Vista Ridge Amphitheater, but moved to Wayne Ferguson Plaza where it continues today.
As a belated Fourth of July celebration for July 5, Ashmore Classic Rock performed with Reflective Soul-The Collective Soul Experience at the Sounds of Lewsiville event. The concert started early at 6:30 p.m., ending with a fireworks display and live music performed by the Lewisville High School Orchestra.
July is the last month to get out and enjoy the “Sounds of Lewisville” concert series for 2022.
Free concerts take place every Tuesday in June and July in Old Town Lewisville with two bands performing each time.
Last month’s Tuesday performances included Jessica McVey Band with Tennessee Whiskey, i.Tina Band with Vigil and The Elton Johns with Toxic: The Britney Spears Experience.
A special edition concert took place Friday, June 17 as a Sounds of Lewisville: A Juneteenth Celebration featuring headliner 4 Ya Soul Band with Don Diego Band as the opener. The concert was enacted as part of the recommendation of the Mayor’ Commission: Listen Learn Lead.
The remainder of the month will showcase Back in Black with Rocket Queen DFW on July 12, Havana NRG! with Rhythm & Sound Machine on July 19 and Limelight Band with We Bop - The Cyndi Project for the final concert July 26.
Attendees are allowed to bring their own outside food and drink, but are able to purchase from food vendors onsite each week.
No tickets are required for the event and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the concert.
“I enjoy the series because of how much the community enjoys the series. It's fun to be a part of an event with such a long history (it started in 1991!) and that the community is so passionate about,” Jamie Milstead, Events Specialist for the City of Lewisville, wrote in an email. “There is nothing better than having people come up to you after a concert to tell you how much they enjoyed a band.”
