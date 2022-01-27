The Lewisville boys soccer team is well aware of the challenges ahead in District 6-6A, a league head coach Brandon McCallum sizes up as being one of the toughest in the Metroplex.
The Farmers did their part to build momentum heading into Tuesday's District 6-6A opener against Plano West, going unbeaten over the course of their preseason schedule. Lewisville stayed out of the loss column against the Wolves but couldn't wrest a victory in a 2-2 draw.
Lewisville got goals from junior DJ Koulai and freshman Sebastian Coronado, two common sources of offense early into the 2022 season. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Farmers benefited from a breakout campaign by Koulai, who was voted as the district's newcomer of the year.
McCallum lauded his team's work on defense against West, but it was a pair of breakdowns on set pieces that allowed the Wolves to claim a draw in both teams' conference opener.
"I thought we still defended well. We just gave us a couple goals off corner kicks," McCallum said. "We came back in today and worked on defending set pieces but didn't give up much during the normal flow of play during the game."
The Farmers hope those tweaks pay dividends amid a stretch of back-to-back games allowing two goals. Lewisville began the season surrendering just two goals over its first eight matches. The wins piled up along the way -- following a scoreless draw with Cornerstone Christian to begin the season, the Farmers won their next eight matches leading up to Tuesday's bout with West.
"It's kind of like this for us every preseason, because we're not playing the teams in our district," McCallum said. "I think our district and the one right next to us with Prosper and Allen are the two toughest in the Metroplex, so we tend to do well when we're playing teams outside the district. We've beaten mostly everyone that's been put us in front of us, and you've got to take care of business there."
In addition to winning eight matches in a row, Lewisville posted clean sheets in five of those outings and tallied a goal differential of plus-14 during the preseason. With Koulai and Coronado impressing up front, McCallum noted that seniors Enrique Cuevas and Jai Johnson have also stood out early into the season.
As Lewisville looks to translate that output into district play, there won't be much margin for error. On Friday, the Farmers take on an undefeated Plano East team ranked in the area's top 10 by Lethal Enforcer Soccer, followed by a stretch of games against all four playoff qualifiers from last season (vs. Flower Mound, at Plano, vs. Coppell, at Marcus).
"The first goal every year is to finish in the top four. We feel like each year if you can get to 24 points then you should have a pretty good chance," McCallum said. "We want to get into that top four, but we obviously know how difficult that can be. Everybody in our district has something, for sure."
Elsewhere in the district...
*If there was a matchup to earn a "Game of the Night" distinction, one candidate resided at Hawk Stadium between the Hebron and East boys. Both have showcased bounce-back potential after missing the playoffs last season, and the Panthers continued their promising start with a 1-0 victory. Jonathan Rooke accounted for the lone goal on an assist from Luke Mulkey.
*East-Hebron was one of two boys district matchups between teams ranked in the area's top 15 by Lethal Enforcer Soccer. The other saw No. 10 Plano and No. 13 Coppell battle to a scoreless.
*On the girls side, all eyes were on Neal Wilson Stadium for a regional final rematch between Marcus and Flower Mound. The Lady Jaguars hoisted the Class 6A state championship last season, but few teams have been as imposing to start the 2022 season as the Lady Marauders. The Marcus girls carried a plus-50 goal differential into Tuesday's district opener and rolled through their city rivals, 3-0. Bella Campos had two goals in the win, and Piper Hemperly also found the back of the net.
*Lopsided verdicts were the norm on the first night of the 6-6A girls schedule. Hebron lit it up with a 5-1 victory over East, and West got its league campaign off to a productive note by blanking Lewisville 3-0. The Lady Hawks got two goals apiece from Taylor Cheatham and Aryanna Jimison, while Sydney Japic also scored in the win. The Lady Wolves, meanwhile, had Hailey Adkins, Morganne Eikelbarner and Amaya Haley all score.
