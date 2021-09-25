LEWISVILLE — After rolling through its preseason schedule with three wins by an average of 32.3 points, the Lewisville football team didn’t miss a beat in Friday’s District 6-6A opener against Plano West.
The Farmers were nearly flawless through two quarters, winning field position from the onset, churning out several momentous plays on defense and scoring touchdowns on all nine offensive possessions in an eventual 64-28 victory from Max Goldsmith Stadium. Lewisville maintained its unbeaten record at 4-0 (1-0 in 6-6A), dipping West to 2-2 overall (0-1).
It didn’t take much motivation to fire up the Farmers for this one — rematching the Wolves nearly one year after West upset Lewisville in last season’s district opener, 27-17. The Farmers never allowed West to find its footing on Friday, subduing the Wolves’ methodical offense for a 43-7 lead at halftime.
“No doubt about it — last year hurt. It burned and didn’t sit well with me and this team,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “We’ve had this one circled and have been working at it for these past two weeks. There’s no doubt we wanted to get after them tonight.”
As has been the case all season, that effort began in the backfield with senior Damien Martinez. The running back found the end zone less than three minutes into the ballgame on a 5-yard touchdown for the first of four rushing scores by the Oregon State pledge in the first half alone.
Martinez went on to score on runs of 40, 71 and 24 yards — lambasting the West defense to the tune of 13 carries for 199 yards and four scores in just two quarters of work. A common theme this season, Martinez didn’t play in the second half.
“It’s a testament to the work he’s put in,” Odle said. “God has blessed him and he’s put in a tremendous amount of work in on both the football field and the track. You’re seeing a guy who’s running away from people and running through people. He’s tough to handle.”
Lewisville 43, Plano West 7 @ 1:09/2QThe Damien Martinez Path of Destruction continues! The Lewisville RB and Oregon State pledge houses his 4th TD run of the half and this 24-yarder was a beauty. He's at 13 carries, 199 yds, 4 TDs!! pic.twitter.com/SnbDHtEqvg— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 25, 2021
The other blue-chip skill threat in the Lewisville offense, senior Armani Winfield, had his say as well. The Texas commit hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Ethan Terrell in the first quarter for a 15-0 lead and later took a tap pass 62 yards to the house for a 29-7 advantage with 5:05 remaining in the first half.
Everything came up Lewisville, no matter the sequence. The Farmers began their first two drives in West territory behind stout special teams execution, and although the Wolves managed to advance into Lewisville territory on three drives in the first half, only one resulted in points — a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Vance Feuerbacher with 5:49 left in the second quarter to hemorrhage a 22-0 start by the Farmers.
Lewisville 22, Plano West 7 @ 5:49/2QThe Wolves are on the board after QB Vance Feuerbacher runs in a TD from 1 yard out. Significant development for Lewisville, as star DB Jaydan Hardy was ejected from the contest on a penalty prior to the West TD. pic.twitter.com/aDSoAIN45I— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 25, 2021
Earlier, the Wolves had a run on fourth-and-two from the Lewisville 41 blown up by Farmer senior Billy Sanford III, and the Farmers later forced and recovered a fumble by West in Lewisville territory during the second quarter.
“We just couldn’t tackle their back. We thought we had a nice plan coming in but like Mike Tyson says, ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face,’” said Tyler Soukup, West head coach. “They punched us good and were really physical with us tonight. Their running back was brilliant.”
West was outgained 330-119 in the first half, struggling to establish the kind of rhythm that conjured the team’s 2-1 start. The Wolves were bottled up on the ground, with Lewisville limiting star rusher and junior Dermot White to just 33 rushing yards on 13 carries in the first half.
“We knew that would be a big task, trying to be physical and aggressive up front. Our guys stepped up and did well,” Odle said. “They were physical. We had to be physical when we got to the ball and that’s how you be explosive on offense — by being physical and getting off the field on defense.”
Lewisville 29, Plano West 7 @ 5:05/2QThe Farmers continue to cook. Tap pass to Armani Winfield goes 62 yards for the TD. That's the Texas commit's 2nd score of the ballgame and this one caps just a 2-play drive. pic.twitter.com/I5JjPMUdBF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 25, 2021
The Farmers’ onslaught didn’t slow in the second half. After forcing a West three-and-out, Terrell found senior Kye Stone for a 37-yard gain amid double coverage down the sideline to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Xavier Lewis — part of a stretch where Lewisville scored four touchdowns in a nine-play span.
The Farmers added touchdown runs by senior O’Quinn Johnson (51 yards) and senior Donavan Walters (1 yard), while the Wolves found the end zone three times over the final two quarters behind scores from junior Suwi Musanda (2-yard run), senior Charlie Johnson (17-yard reception) and senior Devin Hawkins (8-yard run).
“We’re going to look at this one together,” Soukup said. “We’re going to move forward together. Everything we’ve built to this point, both positive and negative, it’s been together. We did this together tonight, too. We’ll all take a look in the mirror and move past it.”
The Wolves look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium against Coppell. The Farmers look to stay unbeaten that same time at Kimbrough Stadium against Plano East.
“We’re pretty good right now, but we’re not interested in pretty good. We want to be the best we can be, so we’ll be back at work tomorrow,” Odle said.
