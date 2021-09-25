Lewisville vs Plano West
Lewisville senior Damien Martinez totaled 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone during Friday's 64-28 victory over Plano West.
 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

LEWISVILLE — After rolling through its preseason schedule with three wins by an average of 32.3 points, the Lewisville football team didn’t miss a beat in Friday’s District 6-6A opener against Plano West.

The Farmers were nearly flawless through two quarters, winning field position from the onset, churning out several momentous plays on defense and scoring touchdowns on all nine offensive possessions in an eventual 64-28 victory from Max Goldsmith Stadium. Lewisville maintained its unbeaten record at 4-0 (1-0 in 6-6A), dipping West to 2-2 overall (0-1).

It didn’t take much motivation to fire up the Farmers for this one — rematching the Wolves nearly one year after West upset Lewisville in last season’s district opener, 27-17. The Farmers never allowed West to find its footing on Friday, subduing the Wolves’ methodical offense for a 43-7 lead at halftime.

“No doubt about it — last year hurt. It burned and didn’t sit well with me and this team,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “We’ve had this one circled and have been working at it for these past two weeks. There’s no doubt we wanted to get after them tonight.”

As has been the case all season, that effort began in the backfield with senior Damien Martinez. The running back found the end zone less than three minutes into the ballgame on a 5-yard touchdown for the first of four rushing scores by the Oregon State pledge in the first half alone.

Martinez went on to score on runs of 40, 71 and 24 yards — lambasting the West defense to the tune of 13 carries for 199 yards and four scores in just two quarters of work. A common theme this season, Martinez didn’t play in the second half.

“It’s a testament to the work he’s put in,” Odle said. “God has blessed him and he’s put in a tremendous amount of work in on both the football field and the track. You’re seeing a guy who’s running away from people and running through people. He’s tough to handle.”

The other blue-chip skill threat in the Lewisville offense, senior Armani Winfield, had his say as well. The Texas commit hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Ethan Terrell in the first quarter for a 15-0 lead and later took a tap pass 62 yards to the house for a 29-7 advantage with 5:05 remaining in the first half.

Everything came up Lewisville, no matter the sequence. The Farmers began their first two drives in West territory behind stout special teams execution, and although the Wolves managed to advance into Lewisville territory on three drives in the first half, only one resulted in points — a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Vance Feuerbacher with 5:49 left in the second quarter to hemorrhage a 22-0 start by the Farmers.

Earlier, the Wolves had a run on fourth-and-two from the Lewisville 41 blown up by Farmer senior Billy Sanford III, and the Farmers later forced and recovered a fumble by West in Lewisville territory during the second quarter.

“We just couldn’t tackle their back. We thought we had a nice plan coming in but like Mike Tyson says, ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face,’” said Tyler Soukup, West head coach. “They punched us good and were really physical with us tonight. Their running back was brilliant.”

West was outgained 330-119 in the first half, struggling to establish the kind of rhythm that conjured the team’s 2-1 start. The Wolves were bottled up on the ground, with Lewisville limiting star rusher and junior Dermot White to just 33 rushing yards on 13 carries in the first half.

“We knew that would be a big task, trying to be physical and aggressive up front. Our guys stepped up and did well,” Odle said. “They were physical. We had to be physical when we got to the ball and that’s how you be explosive on offense — by being physical and getting off the field on defense.”

The Farmers’ onslaught didn’t slow in the second half. After forcing a West three-and-out, Terrell found senior Kye Stone for a 37-yard gain amid double coverage down the sideline to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Xavier Lewis — part of a stretch where Lewisville scored four touchdowns in a nine-play span.

The Farmers added touchdown runs by senior O’Quinn Johnson (51 yards) and senior Donavan Walters (1 yard), while the Wolves found the end zone three times over the final two quarters behind scores from junior Suwi Musanda (2-yard run), senior Charlie Johnson (17-yard reception) and senior Devin Hawkins (8-yard run).

“We’re going to look at this one together,” Soukup said. “We’re going to move forward together. Everything we’ve built to this point, both positive and negative, it’s been together. We did this together tonight, too. We’ll all take a look in the mirror and move past it.”

The Wolves look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium against Coppell. The Farmers look to stay unbeaten that same time at Kimbrough Stadium against Plano East.

“We’re pretty good right now, but we’re not interested in pretty good. We want to be the best we can be, so we’ll be back at work tomorrow,” Odle said.

