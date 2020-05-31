The 2020 high school soccer season may not have reached its finish line, but scores of postseason accolades continue to pile in for several of the top players in the state.
On Saturday, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches joined the mix with the release of its annual all-region and all-state awards. Standout players from all over the Metroplex made the cut among the state’s soccer elite.
Marcus cleans up
The Marauders sport one of the state’s proudest soccer traditions, and that was on display once again this year. Marcus’ boys and girls programs totaled seven TASCO selections — a fitting touch for two teams that finished the abbreviated season nationally ranked by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
For the District 6-6A champion Marcus boys, seniors Harvey Castro and Sam Coad both received all-state honorable mention at midfielder and forward, respectively, and sophomore forward Zac Castro netted all-region first-team honors.
All three players cracked double-digit goals on the season, led by Coad’s 16. Harvey Castro added 12 goals on top of eight assists en route to earning 6-6A MVP honors. Young brother Zac Castro, meanwhile, logged 11 goals and was named the district’s newcomer of the year.
On the girls side, junior goalkeeper Rachel Bump raked in all-state second team after posting 14 shutouts in net and allowing just 10 goals for the Lady Marauders. Part of that had to do with a stifling back line led by junior Leah Roulston, an all-district first-team pick who added to her ledger with an all-state honorable mention selection.
On offense, Marcus received big years from sophomore Piper Hemperly and junior Kelly Van Gundy, both of whom were named to the all-region first team. Van Gundy was among the top scorers in the area with 19 goals on the year, while Hemperly chipped in 13 assists out of the midfield.
LISD powers recognized
Although Marcus raked in its share of TASCO accolades, the rest of Lewisville ISD had its say as well. Near the top of numerous state and national polls for the season, the Flower Mound girls totaled four selections.
Leading the charge was senior midfielder Abby Smith, named tops in her region with an all-state first-team selection. Smith compiled a district MVP campaign in her final season on campus, scoring 16 goals and assisting on nine more to help the Lady Jaguars to a first-place standing in a loaded 6-6A conference.
Teammate and senior forward Caitlyn Matthews led Flower Mound in both scoring (17 goals) and assists (15) en route to all-state second-team honors, while junior goalkeeper Peyton Whipple was named all-state honorable mention after directing 10 shutouts in net, and junior Madison Schott further etched her banner defensive year with an all-state second-team nod.
Hebron senior Owen Passmore’s defense was also on display after being voted the top goalkeeper in the 6-6A boys district. Allowing just 17 goals on the season, Passmore was named to the all-state second team.
Lewisville senior Ethan Carbajal, meanwhile, graduated with an all-region second-team spot on his ledger. A forward, Carbajal tallied nine goals and five assists for the Farmers.
Lovejoy, Argyle impress
Two programs that finished the year ranked among the best in their region were the Lovejoy boys and Argyle girls — both of whom had productive turnouts on the all-state and all-region lists.
The Leopards, who finished atop the standings in 10-5A when the season concluded, were led by a quartet of postseason award winners with senior Michael Branch and juniors Riley O’Donnell, Cade Novicke and Michael Myers all recognized. Branch anchored a back line that contributed to seven shutouts on his way to all-state first team as a defender, while O’Donnell and Myers — the 10-5A MVP and midfielder of the year, respectively – were both named to the all-region team, O’Donnell as a first-teamer and Myers as an honorable mention. Novicke, who tallied 12 goals on the season, was named to the all-region second team.
Lovejoy’s girls team, who earned its first-ever district title, were paced by a big year in the midfield from senior midfielder Reagan Matacale, who earned all-region second team.
The Argyle girls, meanwhile, closed the season on an 11-match winning streak and had four players receive TASCO superlatives. Defensively, senior goalkeeper Cortlynn Boone was named all-state first team and senior defender Riley Webster picked up all-state honorable mention. Senior forward Madison Saldivar earned all-region first team, as did sophomore midfielder Emma Sheehan.
Lone Lady Wolf
Only one player from Plano ISD found its way onto the all-state list, with Plano West junior Karsen Aguirre recognized with a second-team spot. Commandeering the Lady Wolves’ midfield and keying a number of set pieces as the team’s go-to corner kick option, Aguirre helped West work its way into playoff contention by season’s end.
A Tulsa commit with three years on varsity under her belt, Aguirre was also named to the all-district first team.
Turner’s youth shines
The competition between the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD girls soccer teams was spirited as ever in 2020, with all three programs finishing next to one another in the 11-5A standings. However, it was a pair of standouts from R.L. Turner who came away with all-region accolades, with freshman Sayer Taylor and junior Kiana Cisneros both recognized as first-team forwards.
