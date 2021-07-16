The Flower Mound, Prosper, Allen and McKinney Boyd softball teams all crossed paths at some point last season, and all four had players recognized among the best in the state.
The Texas Sports Writers Association and Texas Girls Coaches Association recently released their annual all-state teams, which included plenty of Dallas-area representation.
That was doubly the case for Flower Mound, Prosper and Allen, who had student-athletes recognized on both lists. Flower Mound junior Landrie Harris, Allen alum Alexis Telford and Prosper seniors Elizabeth Moffitt and Gabby Coffey all doubled up on all-state accolades.
Harris was named to the TSWA all-state team second team in addition to her nod from the TGCA following a decorated sophomore season that culminated in Flower Mound’s first-ever trip to the state semifinals. Harris pitched her way into the Lady Jaguar record books as a sophomore, setting school records in strikeouts (274), ERA (0.78) and shutouts (11). She was named District 6-6A MVP and a Star Local Media all-area first-team selection.
Telford, meanwhile, was recognized for her work in the circle with a TSWA all-state third-team spot. A TGCA all-state pick as well, in addition to earning 5-6A MVP and Star Local Media all-area pitcher of the year honors, Telford submitted a 0.90 ERA and 282 strikeouts across 209.2 innings of work. She helped lead the Lady Eagles to their deepest playoff run in 17 years with a trip to the regional quarterfinals.
Prosper had a big season of its own, advancing to the regional finals for the first time since 2004. The all-state senior duo of Elizabeth Moffitt and Gabby Coffey had plenty to do with that, as both players received all-state honors from TSWA and TGCA.
Moffitt, a third-team pick at catcher, earned DFW FastPitch player of the year honors alongside 5-6A catcher of the year after logging a .510 batting average for 53 hits, 12 doubles, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs and 25 runs as the catalyst of a high-powered Prosper offense.
Coffey received TSWA all-state honorable mention at third base after a junior year where she hit .444 from the plate and added 40 hits, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and 34 runs for the 5-6A co-champions.
Joining Coffey as a TSWA all-state honorable mention was teammate and senior Sydney Lewis at first base. The Maryland commit hit .463 with 44 hits, 16 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 28 runs for the Lady Eagles.
Flower Mound’s all-state honors didn’t stop with Harris, as junior Logan Halleman earned a first-team selection from the TSWA after a breakout sophomore campaign in the outfield. The 6-6A newcomer of the year and all-area first-teamer was the top hitter among Flower Mound’s regulars at .549 to go along with 40 runs scored and a school-record 42 stolen bases.
The TGCA, meanwhile, recognized Allen senior Sami Hood, McKinney Boyd alum Kinsey Kackley, Hebron alum Rylee Nicholson and Lovejoy junior Jade Owens with all-state selections.
Hood’s bat was among the most potent in 5-6A, named the district’s offensive player of the year. An all-area second-teamer, she hit .348 from the plate to go along with 29 hits (23 for extra bases), 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and 52 runs for Allen.
Kackley’s senior season was limited to just district play and three playoff games as she worked her way back from injury. Named 5-6A defensive player of the year, she didn’t disappoint behind 233 strikeouts (15.5 per game) and a 0.99 ERA.
Nicholson split 6-6A newcomer of the year honors with Halleman, impressing in her final year on the high school diamond after hitting .439 for 32 hits, 35 runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 31 stolen bases for the Lady Hawks.
Owens submitted a productive season at the plate and in the circle for a Lady Leopard team that punched its ticket to the regional finals for the first time since 2015. She logged a 17-5 record and a 2.75 ERA, as well as 152 strikeouts across 143 innings pitched, and added a .308 batting average, 28 hits and 21 RBIs.
The TGCA also recognized a handful of student-athletes for their work in the classroom with selections to the academic all-state team. In 5A, Creekview’s softball team had three players earn academic all-state honors in alums Madison Martin, Lauren Orozco and Gabrielle Walls, while RL Turner alum Mia Uvaldo was also recognized with an academic all-state commendation.
Flower Mound had seven student-athletes named academic all-state in alums Catrina Aguirre, Jenna Becker, Courtney Cogbill, Allie Hammond, Jordyn Holland, Jori Whiney and Madeline Wilson.
Prosper alums Abbey Beasley, Josey Dodgson, Jessica Malan, Jessica Miller and Sydney Reid earned academic all-state nods, as did Hebron’s Nicholson, Allen alums Skylar Brandon and Alyson Smith, Lewisville alum Erin Bonehill and McKinney alum Lexi White.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.