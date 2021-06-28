The last name Campbell has been synonymous with Lewisville baseball for nearly five decades. And even in the wake of the Farmers' longtime head coach Mike Campbell announcing his retirement in May, that'll remain the case.
On Monday, the baseball program's Twitter account tweeted that Campbell's son, Stephen, has been named the team's next head coach. Stephen Campbell has spent the past three seasons as the head baseball coach at Irving.
Being a Fighting Farmer is in his blood. Welcome back to Lewisville High School, Coach Campbell. #FarmerPride pic.twitter.com/9fkVhdN70f— LHS Farmer Baseball (@Baseball_Farmer) June 28, 2021
A Lewisville alum, Stephen Campbell inherits a young program that battled growing pains in a talent-rich 6-6A district in 2021. The Farmers posted a 9-21 record last season and finished eighth in the conference.
He won't enter the job blind to the program's expectations. His father coached at Lewisville for 47 years, interviewing for the job just before turning 23 years old in 1974.
Mike Campbell retired following the 2021 season with 703 wins across his coaching career.
