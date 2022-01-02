As the book closes on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Denton County athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Star Local Media sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that lineup.
5. New era in C-FB ISD football
The past two seasons have ushered in a brand-new landscape in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD football, including changes at head coach for all three of the school district’s Class 5A varsity programs.
Creekview and Newman Smith joined that mix following the 2020 season, as longtime head coaches Jay Cline and Paul Ressa resigned from their respective positions after 10-plus seasons on the job.
Creekview bought former Ennis offensive coordinator Tony Castillo on board to lead the Mustangs, while Smith drew from the McKinney ISD coaching ranks by naming former McKinney offensive coordinator Robert Boone as its next head coach.
Castillo led Creekview to the playoffs in his first season, totaling a 6-5 record and a 5-2 mark in 4-5A Division II. Boone, meanwhile, helped Smith post a 5-5 season and 4-4 in league play, good for fifth place in 6-5A Div. I.
4. Farmer Fight never dies
It didn’t take long for Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle to get the Farmers back on track as an annual playoff contender. In just his second year, Odle improved Lewisville from 2-8 to 9-3.
In 2021, the Farmers validated that ascent with the program’s deepest playoff run since 1996 — advancing to the regional semifinals and posting an 11-2 record.
Lewisville won the first eight games of its season, doing so by an average of 24.9 points before having its hopes a district championship dashed by rival Marcus in the annual Axe Game, 40-27.
The Farmers rebounded in dramatic fashion the following week when senior Kye Stone caught a 40-yard Hail Mary attempt from sophomore Ethan Terrell for a wild 37-35 victory over Hebron, which set up a playoff run that included victories over McKinney Boyd and Arlington Martin.
A surging Southlake Carroll squad dashed Lewisville’s run in the third round, closing the book on the program’s best year in decades.
3. Lady Hawks soar to state title
With the goal of bringing a state championship to Hebron, it took just one season for head coach Mercedes Trent to deliver on that pursuit with the Lady Hawks’ golf team.
Led by senior Symran Shah, Hebron shot identical scores of 299 on each day of the two-day 6A state tournament for a final score of 598 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown to capture the first state championship in program history.
Shah spearheaded Hebron’s state title run. Carding scores of 74 and 72, she finished in a three-way tie for fifth place along with Coppell’s Chelsea Romas (146) and Katy Seven Lakes’ Maelynn Kim (146).
Balance was key elsewhere in the Lady Hawks’ lineup. Samantha Straight, also a senior, tied for 13th with a 150. Seniors Estelle Seon and Morgan Horrell both shot 151 to finish one stroke behind Straight. Alum Grace Tribolet finished with a two-day total of 163 to round out the scoring for Hebron.
2. Ford announces retirement
The start of the 2021-22 school year brought upon a changing of the guard in the Lewisville ISD athletics department. In August, the school district announced that athletic director Tim Ford would retire, effective December 2021.
With more than 40 years in public education, Ford took the reins of LISD’s athletic department in July 2014. In that time, the district has won 13 team state championships and LISD student-athletes have won 18 individual state championships.
In addition to student-athlete success, Ford made it a priority to provide athletic facility enhancements throughout the district, including new arenas and multi-purpose facilities at several of the high schools, press box and playing surface renovations, and various facility upgrades and track resurfaces across the district.
LISD opted to promote from within to fill Ford’s role atop the athletic department, naming Cristie Liles as the school district’s next athletic director, effective January 2022.
1. Year of the Lady Jaguar
From one sport to another, the Flower Mound girls stacked all manner of success during 2021.
The Lady Jaguars captured two Class 6A team state championships in 2021, hoisting titles in both soccer and cross country.
The latter marked back-to-back championships for Flower Mound, while senior Natalie Cook added to her decorated resume by winning and individual state title after racing to first place in the 6A final. Cook went to stake her claim as one of the top distance runners in the nation, becoming the first Texan to win the girls’ Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Finals on Dec. 11.
On the soccer pitch, the Lady Jaguars tore through the playoffs en route to capturing the second state title in program history. Flower Mound outscored opponents in the postseason, 21-4, and sported the state’s Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year in senior midfielder Sydney Becerra.
The Lady Jaguars’ success spanned elsewhere — Flower Mound’s softball team enjoyed its deepest playoff run ever following a trip to the state semifinals, the volleyball team won a district title for the fourth consecutive year, the track team hoisted a district championship for the first time ever, and the swim team mustered a ninth-place finish at the state meet.
Even on the wrestling mats, the Flower Mound girls made history with senior Poorna Babu becoming the program’s first-ever regional champion.
