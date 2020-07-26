Lewisville senior Taylen Green finally got his chance to step into the varsity limelight last year and didn’t let that opportunity go to waste. The dual-threat quarterback helped guide the Farmers’ football team to their second consecutive playoff berth — the first time since 2008 the program had accomplish such a feat — and earned an all-district second-team spot for his efforts.
As he prepares for his last hurrah on the high school gridiron, Green said Lewisville has no intent on slowing down, particularly with a veteran cast of skill players joining him on offense.
“Our expectations are high, especially on the other offensive side with just about everyone coming back and with how experienced we all are,” Green said. “We have a lot of firepower, especially both our receivers, Isaiah Stevens and Armani Winfield, and our running back, Damien Martinez. Our expectations are high and after what happened last year, everybody is pushing each other and working harder and smarter together. Our camaraderie is really special.”
Green will once again take the reins behind center — looking to build off a junior year that drew the attention of numerous college programs around the country. Entering the 2019 season with an offer from Illinois State under his belt, Green received 10 more scholarship offers between Feb. 21-July 6, according to 247Sports.com.
One of the programs that was quick to touch base with the signal-caller shortly after the season’s conclusion, however, was Boise State. Green knew all too well the stature of the Broncos’ football program — noting that their all-time winning percentage of .731 is the highest in all of collegiate football.
When Green finishes leading the Farmers, he’ll get a chance to try and add to that legacy — announcing a verbal commitment to Boise State on July 17.
“It took a lot of hard work, but I’m glad to be on to that next chapter,” Green said. “My parents sacrificed a lot and looking back on getting through those tough times and all the blood, sweat and tears that goes into this, it just makes it all worth it once you figure out where you want to go.”
Although an official offer from Boise didn’t come until June 30, the connection between Green and the Broncos had been budding well beforehand. What began as small talk, according to the Lewisville quarterback, turned into daily texting and weekly Zoom meetings. Green was also impressed with the legwork the coaching staff had gone to in researching the signal-caller.
“I didn’t even know it until they told me, they had been calling around to talk to my head coach, our assistant coach, even my opponents’ coaches, as well as my QB trainer,” Green said. “Ever since then, we’ve been doing Zoom meetings and texting.”
Green said it was around July 10 that he had his mind made up on committing to Boise, noting that schools like San Diego State and Wyoming also received strong consideration. Ultimately, it was the bonds forged with the Broncos’ and the school’s track record of developing players that stood out.
“The relationship I had with coach (Eric Kiesau) and coach (Darren) Uscher — we had been doing Zoom calls and I was really able to relate to them,” Green said. “Me and my parents did a virtual Zoom tour and they really loved it. What made me fall in love with Boise is that their values are similar to mine. I love to compete, they love the team and love to win.
“What really stuck out was how they developed their football players. They don’t just send you out to the field, they want to make you a better player and person as well.”
Green, who said he plans to enroll early, also lauded the university’s foresight in planning.
“They said that they have a plan for everything and that already included me. I’m planning to graduate early and be an early enrollee, so they had a plan for me academically and everything I would do, so that was very important for my parents,” Green said. “They were showing me every opportunity I would have to practice and maybe win the starting job. Plus, their tradition of winning the past 10 years has been great.”
Central to that tradition has been one of college football’s most recognizable playing fields, with Boise sporting blue turf in its football stadium. Green, who plans to major in engineering, said that as a kid he would play on the Broncos’ blue turf all the time of the NCAA Football 14 video game. Next year, he’ll get to take that same field as a member of Boise.
“I’d always dream of playing on that field, so it’s great how this worked out. Everybody knows that when you talk about Boise State, that blue field always comes up,” Green said.
Beforehand, Green still has plenty on his plate as he and his teammates continue preparations for the 2020 season. Green, who transferred from Allen prior to his junior year, shined plenty in his first year as a varsity starter — passing for 2,217 yards, rushing for 445 more and totaling 37 touchdowns to help Lewisville to a 7-4 record.
“It was different, but I knew my role. I had to be a leader since day one and the Lewisville community embraced me,” Green said. “I think we had a good year but it could have been better. But everybody who’s coming back has learned from that and we think this one could be special.”
He admitted the team still has a sour taste lingering from its postseason exit, as the Farmers were dealt an 84-6 thumping in the bi-district round by powerhouse Southlake Carroll.
As Lewisville looks to make a deeper run this time around, they can do so with a light at the end of the tunnel now in sight after Tuesday’s announcement that the UIL was delaying the start of football season until Sept. 24-26 for Class 6A high schools.
“We just have to stay ready. You can’t ever stop working out or stop preparing. Whenever it starts, we have to make sure we’re ready,” Green said.
