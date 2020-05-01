After a star-studded two seasons playing for Lewisville's boys basketball team, sophomore Keyonte George will continue his career a few miles south down I-35E.
In an interview with thetb5reports.com, George revealed that he will be transferring to iSchool of Lewisville, whose basketball program plays a national schedule.
Already one of the top prospects in the state for the Class of 2022, holding offers from the likes of Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas, George has gained recognition on a nationwide scale. On Friday, ESPN released its latest 2022 prospect rankings with George checking in at No. 13 in the country.
George was the only Texan to make the list of 25 players, which is headlined by Gatorade Player of the Year Emoni Bates – the first-ever sophomore to win the award.
George has raked in his share of accolades recently as well, leading the Farmers to the second round of the playoffs following a second-place finish in District 6-6A.
Along the way, George averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game – scoring at least 30 points in each of Lewisville’s final four games of the season on his way to a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state selection and a nod for Star Local Media’s all-area MVP.
George's departure leaves Lewisville without its leading scorer for the past two seasons as it transitions to a new-look 6-6A district that includes rivals Flower Mound, Marcus and Hebron, along with Coppell, Plano East, Plano Senior and Plano West. Among the key players projected to return for the Farmers next season is junior Kylin Green, a second-team all-district pick who averaged 12.1 points per game last season.
