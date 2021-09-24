With three non-district games in the book, District 6-6A’s eight football teams were given a week to rest up before beginning what figures to be a fairly competitive league schedule.
Only one team, Lewisville, escaped its preseason ledger without a loss, and will hope that translates into conference play as it takes aim at dethroning two-time reigning district champion Marcus. The Marauders should be plenty formidable as well, while other programs between Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell have all enjoyed their share of highlights through the preseason.
Prior to the start of the district schedule on Friday, the Star Local Media sports staff collaborated to project 6-6A’s four playoff teams when the dust settles come November.
1. Marcus
David Wolman: In search of a third straight district title, the Marauders have bounced back nicely after a 38-34 loss in Week 1 to Dallas Jesuit to win each of its next two games. Marcus managed to hold off a late push by McKinney for a 28-21 win and then cruised past Keller Central, 41-14.
Senior quarterback Jaxxon Warren has looked unflappable in taking over under center for reigning district MVP Garrett Nussmeier (LSU freshman), completing 69% of his passes with eight touchdown passes against zero interceptions.
Both Warren and sophomore Cole Welliver have spread the wealth with five different Marauders hauling in touchdown receptions, four by junior Ashton Cozart.
Defensively, Marcus has improved since taking some lumps against the high-powered Rangers in their opener — including a monster five-sack performance up front by senior Bryson Barber against McKinney.
A big test awaits the Marauders on Friday with the Mound Showdown against crosstown rival Flower Mound.
1. Lewisville
Matt Welch: No, that number isn’t a typo. Whereas the Marauders got the nod on David’s ballot, I’m making the leap and buying stock in what has been an emphatic start to the year for the Farmers.
Lewisville is 3-0 and has looked the part in getting there — the Farmers have outscored the trio of Arlington Bowie, Keller Timber Creek and Arlington Lamar 145-48, including 104-20 in the first half. It’s fair to say Lewisville is yet to play a competitive snap of second-half football, which could be a blessing or a curse given the nature of this district.
Nevertheless, there’s plenty to like about Lewisville’s unbeaten start. Senior running back Damien Martinez looks like a surefire MVP candidate at 554 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on more than 10 yards per carry, which has eased the burden behind center for sophomore Ethan Terrell as he continues to gain comfort at the position.
The Farmers also got to finally unleash senior receiver Armani Winfield in their win over Lamar — the Texas commit caught three balls for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore Jaydan Hardy and seniors Myles Johnson and Ke’Marion Jones are among numerous standouts for a unit allowing 240.7 yards and 16.0 points per game so far.
Impressive as the Farmers have been stacking dominant wins on top of more dominant wins, it remains to be seen how Lewisville operates in the eye of adversity — something that will assuredly reveal itself in the coming weeks.
But with a talent-rich ensemble of skill players, an experienced offensive line and a defense that continues to make strides, Lewisville should be in the thick of the district title hunt.
3. Flower Mound
Matt Welch: The Jaguars aren’t far off from joining Lewisville as the lone unbeaten team in the district. Flower Mound started the year with a 30-14 romp over Mesquite and had leads inside the final two minutes against both Highland Park and Mansfield Timberview that went awry in each game’s closing moments.
That alone gives Flower Mound plenty to chew on as looks to iron those late-game shortcomings in preparation for a district that will almost certainly test the Jaguars in that area again.
Bumpy as the team’s last two finishes have been, Flower Mound can take pause in an offense that has been as advertised with 433.7 yards and 30.3 points per game. Senior quarterback Nick Evers pilots the area’s No. 5 passing attack with 933 yards and seven touchdowns through the air, while junior Walker Mulkey has stepped up as the team’s go-to pass catcher at 387 receiving yards and a couple scores.
The Jaguars have had a tougher time establishing the run beyond Evers early on — the quarterback doubles as the team’s leading rusher at 214 yards on the ground.
Senior Ryan Brubaker has impressed early on at linebacker, and Flower Mound’s defense has shown a knack for producing takeaways with four interceptions in three games.
4. Plano West
David Wolman: After enjoying one of the biggest turnarounds in all of the Dallas area last season, the Wolves are out to prove that last year was no fluke. Head coach Tyler Soukup made West a playoff team in just his second season at the helm.
In the two seasons prior to his hiring, the Wolves went 0-10 in both 2017 and 2018. West is on the same trajectory to follow up last year's breakout campaign.
One of the biggest reasons why the Wolves are off to a 2-1 start is the play of junior running back Dermot White. White has rushed for 509 yards on 42 attempts for an average of 12.12 yards per carry with 10 total touchdowns.
White has the centerpiece of a rushing attack that’s averaging 241.7 yards per game — junior quarterback Vance Feuerbacher has been productive at more than 6.0 yards per carry.
Although the Wolves are young in several areas, they’ve showcased a notable resilience early on — most notably erasing a 32-7 second-half deficit against Wylie with 42 straight points.
