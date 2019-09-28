FLOWER MOUND — Could it be a case of déjà vu for Flower Mound’s football team?
For the second consecutive season, the Jaguars rebounded from a lopsided loss to Prosper to close the non-district slate by coming from behind to top Lewisville to open District 6-6A competition.
Flower Mound carried that momentum to the district title a year ago and will now look to ride the wave of Pierce Hudgens’ game-winning 2-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds remaining to a second consecutive 6-6A championship.
Hudgens’ game-winning score came moments after the senior running back converted a fourth-and-two from the Lewisville 40-yard line in the final minute — picking up the first down by the nose of a football on a measurement that required multiple looks from the officiating crew.
“Our last game against Prosper was really tough,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “We didn’t play well and we had to some soul searching a lot like last year. We knew Lewisville was outstanding and it’s a big win. It’s just one step and we have a lot of work to do, but it was certainly a step in the right direction.”
The Jaguars trailed the Farmers entering the final drive, 30-27, after Lewisville took the lead with 3:01 remaining on a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Taylen Green.
Lewisville’s go-ahead score was set up by a 62-yard completion from Green to Gabe Ellis, which came just two plays after Flower Mound had gone in front for the first time since leading, 7-0, on 14-yard touchdown pass from Blake Short to Reid Touchstone.
“We knew this was a big game and didn’t shy away from it,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “We wanted the challenge and felt like we had a good plan, but in football, you have to block people, tackle people and take care of the ball. We didn’t protect well, we turned it over and it just bit us.”
The late scoring spree snapped a stretch of 28 minutes without an offensive score after the squads combined for 34 points in the first 14 minutes of action.
“I thought at the beginning we were going to be in the 40s or 50s, but in the second half, the defenses pinned their ears back and boy what a football game that was,” Basil said. “I’m proud of our offense for continuing to chip away. They never pressed and they never panicked. Lewisville is a heck of a football team with a great defense.”
The Jaguars opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run by Hudgens, who finished with 102 total yards, following a fake-punt conversion by Markel Session.
Lewisville’s Damien Martinez answered with two of his three touchdowns on the night to put the Farmers in front, 14-7, before Short connected with a Reece Carter for a 74-yard strike late in the first quarter to pull within one at 14-13.
Martinez then tacked on his third score of the half to start the second quarter, and following a 13-yard touchdown pass from Parker Clark to Carson Winters on a reverse pass, Lewisville went to the break with a 23-20 lead after Flower Mound was flagged for holding in the end zone.
That Jaguars’ drive was one of five Flower Mound possessions to begin inside its 10-yard line, but blessed with better field position late in the second, the Jaguar offense woke up just in time to score the comeback win.
“Our defense got big stops and turnovers and stopped a fake field goal,” Basil said. “They had to come off and then go back on and do it over and over again. I’m really proud of their perseverance.”
In addition to Hudgens’ game-winning score and fourth-down conversion, the Jaguars received 380 passing yards and two scores from Short, while Clark and Carter had 94 and 90 receiving yards, respectively.
For Lewisville, Green threw for 242 yards and a score to go with 85 rushing yards and a touchdown. Martinez tallied 114 yards and three touchdowns, while Ellis had four receptions for 106 yards.
Flower Mound continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Irving, while Lewisville looks to bounce back at the same time at home against Irving MacArthur.
“We were just a little out of sync offensively for whatever reason,” Odle said. “The turnovers were huge and that’s what sealed us. And getting down here to the goal line with the lead and not getting anything … there’s so much looking at the film that is going to make us sick.”
