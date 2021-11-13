LEWISVILLE – Lewisville’s football team is back in the area round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season after prevailing at home Friday, 27-17, over McKinney Boyd in a Class 6A Division I bi-district contest.
With the win, the Farmers (10-1, 6-1 in District 6-6A) move on to face Arlington Martin in the second round. Lewisville head coach Michael Odle noted the game will likely take place at 7 p.m. Friday in Irving.
In the bi-district round, the Farmers leaned on their ground game as well as a dominant second-half defensive effort.
Lewisville kept Boyd off the scoreboard for the final two quarters and only surrendered points in the second quarter on a 6-yard fumble return for a score following an errant snap on a punt attempt.
Additionally, the Lewisville defense forced an interception, turnover on downs and a fumble in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
“How about that defense?” Odle said. “We gift-wrapped seven points at the end of the half to lose the lead and the defense really stepped up. I mean even the first play of the game was a scramble drill and a heck of a play by Boyd. Other than that, they played hard and really well and were flying to the ball and that’s what created turnovers.”
Offensively, Lewisville racked up 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including 13 carries for 69 yards and three scores from Damien Martinez – who was playing with a cast on his right hand – and 11 carries for 71 yards from Viron Ellison.
Armani Winfield, meanwhile, had five receptions for 57 yards to go alongside a 19-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the second quarter.
Quarterback Ethan Terrell chipped in 33 yards rushing while completing 9-of-13 passes for 131 yards.
For Boyd, quarterback Ryan Shackleton was 23-of-37 for 295 yards and a touchdown, while Carter Whitefield had 18 carries for 70 yards. Peyton Shaw, meanwhile, hauled in seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown in addition to an interception defensively.
“We couldn’t sustain the drives and get the points tonight,” said Joe McBride, Boyd head coach. “We’d move the ball down and then get a penalty or miss a field goal … we just couldn’t finish the drives, and when you play somebody as talented as Lewisville is, you have to finish and get the ball in the end zone.”
Points were posted early and often with the Farmers getting on the board first on their opening possession courtesy of a 4-yard plunge by Martinez only to see Boyd respond on its first play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown strike from Shackleton to Shaw.
Lewisville also received a 19-yard touchdown from Winfield on a fourth down before the defenses settled in over the second quarter.
But the Broncos were opportunistic late, belting Terrell for a sack and fumble setting up a fourth down from which an errant snap on the punt was scooped and scored from 6 yards out by Andrew Dawson for a 17-13 lead at the break.
It was the last time Boyd would score, however, with Lewisville taking the lead midway through the third quarter on a 5-yard score by Martinez and never looking back.
“They’re just so athletic and fast,” McBride said. “They have a lot of Division I kids over there and made some good adjustments and they just outplayed us at times and made critical plays when we needed to.”
Now the Farmers shift their focus to Martin.
“It’s one game at a time,” Odle said. “They don’t give away those gold balls, you have to earn them. It doesn’t get any better than 6A Division I Region I Texas football. Everyone is really talented and good and you have to bring your hat. (Martin is) a giant and they’re really good and we’re going to have to eliminate mistakes to compete with them.”
Boyd, meanwhile, can look back on a season in which it exceeded many expectations with pride.
“We came out of one of the toughest districts in the state of Texas and nobody gave us a chance to get third place or to be 8-2,” McBride said. “Nobody did. This was a great team and the kids believed in our culture and battled every week and they’re just winners. I’m just proud of them.”
Bulldogs no match for unbeaten College Station
McKinney North fell back early on during Friday's Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game against College Station, a 49-10 loss that ended the Bulldogs' 2021 campaign in opening round of the postseason.
College Station, ranked No. 2 in 5A Div. I at 11-0 following Friday's win, scored the first 49 points of the ballgame before North posted 10 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' defense recorded a safety and quarterback Colin Hitchcock later put North in the end zone with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Korbin Hendrix.
Hitchcock threw for 157 yards in the loss, with Hendrix chipping in 98 receiving yards, as North closed out its season at 5-6 overall. The Bulldogs were making their sixth straight appearance in the postseason.
