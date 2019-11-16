SOUTHLAKE — The culture has certainly changed at Lewisville under head football coach Michael Odle.
But the Farmers will have to wait on their first playoff appearance past the area round since 2000 after falling Friday on the road against Southlake Carroll in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs, 84-6.
The Dragons scored a touchdown on their first play from a scrimmage, a 66-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to Brady Boyd, and never looked back, piling up 63 points in the first half alone, including leading, 56-0, with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“We went into halftime and had a talk,” Odle said. “We talked about how to do things the right way, how to play the game, how to live life and how to love and support each other. We talked about those things, because that wasn’t us out there tonight. The people that have seen us play know that wasn’t us. That wasn’t us physically, emotionally or mentally.”
Freshman running back Owen Allen gashed the Lewisville defense for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in the opening two quarters, while Ewers completed 11-of-13 passes for 306 yards and five scores in the first half alone.
Lewisville didn’t exact shoot itself in the foot, either.
While Taylen Green threw an interception on Lewisville’s second possession, it was the Farmers’ only turnover in the first half, and Green actually threw for 123 yards and rushed for another 37.
Lewisville simply couldn’t slow Carroll’s high-powered attack, which racked up 505 yards in the first half before settling for 693 on the game.
Carroll reached its final total midway through the third quarter and its 84 points match a program record set in 1988 against Whitesboro.
Lewisville managed to avoid the shutout late when Green connected with Tony Thomas for a 49-yard touchdown with 7:55 remaining.
With the win, Carroll advances to face the winner of Friday’s bi-district contest between DeSoto and Dallas Skyline at a time and place to be determined.
Lewisville, meanwhile, will seek its third consecutive postseason berth — which hasn’t happened since 2001 — in 2020 behind a talented offensive corps that includes returnees Green, running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Armani Winfield.
“These have been good times in Lewisville the past two years with these seniors and what they’ve been able to do,” Odle said. “We have some young kids coming up too, but when you get your butt kicked like that, there aren’t many positives. We didn’t play well, but at the same time, we’re going to get home and love these seniors up that have built the foundation for our program.”
