GARLAND—Lewisville entered the Curtis Culwell Invitational carrying a state ranking and high hopes of a tournament championship.
The Farmers got off to the hot start they were hoping for, but it did not apply to the final day as they dropped a pair of close games on Saturday.
Lewisville settled for fourth place at the event after Horn was able to hold on for a 67-61 victory in the third-place game at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Jaguars senior Preston Aymond did a little bit of everything. The 6-7 forward scored 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and dealt out seven assists.
Farmers standout guard Keyonte George turned in another strong performance, pouring in 30 points and hitting seven of the team’s 11 3-pointers. But after a solid shooting effort for much of the night, Horn held Lewisville to 31.2 percent (5-of-16) shooting in the fourth quarter, including 2-of-9 from behind the arc.
The Farmers led just once—at 2-0—but were able to keep the Jaguars in their sights all game long.
George drained a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and another to start the fourth to close to within 53-50. Horn countered with Aymond, who knocked down consecutive baskets to push the lead back to seven.
Kylin Green scored inside for Lewisville and George once again splashed a trey to cut it to two at 57-55, but the Farmers were unable to ever get all the way over the hump.
Jarrell King and Aymond scored to restore some breathing room for Horn. Lewisville tried to hang around, as George knocked down a pair of free throws and Tylan Dunn added a basket, but Isaiah Chandler hit a jumper, Devon Hancock slashed to the rim for a layup and Aymond drained two free throws to make it 67-59 and put it out of reach.
In addition to Aymond’s big game, Hancock added 17 points for Horn, while KJ Pruitt joined George in double figures with 13 points for the Farmers.
George had come out of the gates strong with 10 first-quarter points, but the Jaguars were on fire as a team, hitting 10-of-14 shots in the opening frame.
The game was tied at 5-5 when Horn reeled off a 9-2 run, with Hancock knocking down a 3-pointer, Aymond scoring twice inside and King converting a layup to take a 14-7 lead.
George kept Lewisville close and his trey to start the second quarter cut the deficit to 22-21.
The Farmers got to within two on a couple of other occasions after long-range bombs from Pruitt and Austin Pugh, but the Jaguars maintained their advantage with treys from Bryson Smith and Chandler that allowed them to take a 36-30 lead into halftime.
Horn threatened to pull away early in the third quarter, as a turnaround jumper and a 3-pointer from Aymond capped a 9-0 run to give them their biggest lead of the night at 41-30.
The lead was still 11 after a trey from Sean Moning, but Lewisville was able to strike quickly with a 3-pointer by Pruitt and a three-point play by George to close to within 46-41 with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
The Farmers continued to make pushes during the final 11 minutes, but Aymond and Horn had all the answers to hold on for the victory.
George and Aymond were each named to the all-tournament team. Lancaster’s Mike Miles was named the tournament most valuable player after leading the Tigers to a 68-41 win over Allen in the championship game. Lancaster’s Wade Taylor and Marco Foster, Allen’s Thailand Elder and Ian Motto, West Mesquite’s Eli Hughey and Lakeview’s Donte Houston Jr. rounded out the all-tournament team.
Lewisville had opened the tournament with a 69-52 victory over Rowlett on Thursday.
The Farmers opened a 34-22 halftime lead and while the second half was more even, they refused to allow the Eagles to make a serious charge.
George was the catalyst, scoring 28 points, while LJ Olayinka paced Rowlett with 11 points with Udo Anyiam adding 10.
On Friday, Lewisville was a 66-59 winner over South Garland in the quarterfinals.
The difference was in the second quarter, when the Farmers outscored the Colonels 21-10. George led all scorers with 25 points, with Green adding 13. Freshman Justin McBride tallied 14 points and T’Johnn Brown and Joey Boyd each added 12 for South Garland.
Lewisville took on state-ranked Allen in the semifinals earlier on Saturday but came up just short in a 67-64 loss.
The Farmers led by one after one quarter but the Eagles scored 25 points in the second to take a 40-34 halftime lead.
As they did against Horn, Lewisville was within striking distance until the very end, but ultimately came up three points short, despite 18 points each from George and Green and 12 from Girtmon.
