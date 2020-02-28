COLLEYVILLE — The state’s No. 1 Class 6A team, Duncanville, executed flawlessly on the offensive end and controlled the glass Thursday at Colleyville Heritage en route to a 86-73 victory over Lewisville.
The Panthers also harassed the Farmers into 19 turnovers, and led by double digits from the opening possession of the second quarter until the final buzzer to advance to the quarterfinals of the Region I playoffs.
“I thought our kids played hard and they competed, but we had some kids in foul trouble,” said Brian Miller, Lewisville head coach. “We had three kids with three fouls early, including Kylin (Green), and we missed some free throws and some layups, but I thought we battled.”
Lewisville standout sophomore Keyonte George continued his recent scoring barrage, pouring in 32 points for the Farmers just days after receiving an offer from college powerhouse Kansas.
But it wasn’t enough for Lewisville, who were playing without senior leader and all-district performer KJ Pruitt after suffering an injury earlier in the week.
Green followed with 18 points for Lewisville, while Micah Peavy paced the Panthers with 27 points.
The Farmers struggled to contain the Panthers on the offensive glass early as eight second-chance points in the first quarter saw Duncanville go into the second holding a 21-12 advantage.
The already short-handed Farmers then suffered another blow early in the second when Green, who was leading the team with six points at the time, was relegated to the bench for the final five minutes of the quarter after picking up his third foul.
In the process, the Panthers continued to hound the Farmers defensively, forcing 11 first-half turnovers and leading by as many as 18 points before settling for a 39-26 advantage at the break.
George, Green and Co. continued to battle in the second half and got to within 11 on multiple occasions in the third quarter, including heading to the fourth after Green dished to Austin Pugh (nine points) for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the deficit to 11 at 63-52.
However, Duncanville opened the fourth on a 10-0 spurt, six of which came off offensive rebounds, to take control and surge in front, 73-52, and never looked back.
“We got down 20 and they could have given up, but I thought we did a good job in the third quarter,” Miller said. “And then three mistakes right away. Layup, layup and layup. But what really hurt us was the rebounding.”
Still, it was a season to build on for Lewisville, which advanced to the second round for the second consecutive season despite health issues, as George was sidelined from the postseason a year ago.
“It’s the second year in a row we’ve come into the playoffs hurt and banged up,” Miller said. “I’m proud. We hit a little lull in district, but we come out the second half and went 6-1. Our only loss was to Flower Mound, a game we were right there. I thought we kind of grew up and our young kids stepped up. I’m just proud of them. They’re tough-minded and the program is in the right direction.”
