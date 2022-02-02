LEWISVILLE -- From the opening tip of Tuesday's rematch with District 6-6A rival Coppell, the Lewisville boys basketball team was dialed in.
The Farmers turned over the Cowboys on their opening possession and senior Will Curtis finished a layup that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. That basket was the start of a first-quarter avalanche that saw Lewisville blitz the three-time defending district champions with a 15-0 run to begin Tuesday's ballgame.
Although the Cowboys settled in as the contest wore on, the Farmers never cooled off in a 76-62 victory that doubled as Lewisville's second-highest scoring total of the season. The win pulled the Farmers even with Coppell and Plano East at 5-5 to create a three-way tie for third place in 6-6A.
"It's a great win for us," said Toby Martin, Lewisville head coach. "Even outside of what the standings are, our guys have been chomping at the bit to prove they know how to play basketball the right way and represent Lewisville ISD the way they should. They were locked in all week and I think that's a testament to them not letting emotions get them out of character and execute a game plan."
The Farmers squared their regular-season series at 1-1 versus Coppell, which got the better of a 69-49 ballgame back on Jan. 7 -- a ballgame marred by multiple ejections.
Martin lauded the way his players comported themselves in Tuesday's rematch, leading wire-to-wire on the strength of their first-quarter surge. The Cowboys struggled to find an early rhythm and Lewisville made them pay in an up-tempo game, raining a torrent of 3-pointers and put-backs to open up a lead of as many as 18 points (20-2) in the opening frame.
"We felt like they would struggle defending us in the open court and if we just stayed in front of the ball, didn't gamble and played technique, we should be able to create some turnovers and get out and run," Martin said. "We wanted to use our transition defense to create offense and take a little pressure off the possessions as the game occurred."
End 1Q: Lewisville 28, Coppell 10Impressive finish on the and1 by Lewisville's Landon Brown to close out an emphatic start vs Coppell. Will Curtis comes out with 12 pts and 7 rebs for the Farmers. pic.twitter.com/hKONGg3gDn— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 2, 2022
Senior Will Curtis was the catalyst, scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, including two makes from beyond the arc. Curtis was active on the glass as well, grabbing seven rebounds in the opening frame.
"When Will isn't injured, I think he's the offensive MVP of this district," Martin said. "He's averaged 20 through the district until he had some ankle problems going on the last couple of games, but you can usually book him for 16-17 points a night. He knows how to get to his spots, he's a heady player who lets the game come to him. It's a great security blanket to have in your first year."
Curtis had plenty of support behind 17 points from junior Adrian Banks, who caught fire in the third quarter with 12 points to help stem a scorching start to the second half from Coppell. The Cowboys were limited to just 21 points in the first half, trailing 38-21 through two frames, before bombing away for 26 points in the third quarter alone.
Coppell welcomed star senior Ryan Agarwal back into the fold on Tuesday after the Stanford commit had missed the previous seven games with an injury. Although Agarwal had to shake off some rust early on -- his first made field goal didn't come until early in the third quarter -- he and the Cowboys seemingly found their rhythm at the same time.
After going an entire half without a player recording multiple made field goals, Coppell's 26 third-quarter points were spread between six different players. Agarwal scored 10 points in his return, while senior Naz Brown paced the Cowboys with 11 in the loss.
"They just hit shots. They got some open ones, and when you're that aggressive you're going to have to rotate hard and sometimes those rotations get a step slower as the game goes on, but we've just got to continue to limit second-chance points for teams," Martin said.
Coppell shaved its deficit down to 56-47 after junior Alex Ninan beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer, but the Farmers responded with 20 points in the fourth. Lewisville leaned on its depth to keep the Cowboys at bay with sophomore Landon Brown and senior Jayden Calloway-Brown coming off the bench to combine for 14 of the team's 20 points scored in the fourth quarter.
"Going forward, if we can match our intensity from the last two games and we can continue to create that energy, I think we'll be fine going forward," Martin said.
Cowgirls keep rolling into high-profile rematch
The Coppell girls kept their once-beaten record intact on Tuesday, gradually gaining distance on Lewisville before blowing the ballgame open in the fourth quarter for a 52-32 victory.
The Cowgirls, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, improve to 33-1 on the season and 11-1 in the district play heading into Friday's highly anticipated rematch with defending 6-6A champion Plano East -- the lone team to top Coppell this season.
The Cowgirls had to take care of business against eighth-place Lewisville first, and they did so behind an active start inside by senior India Howard. The Lady Farmers struggled to match Howard's aggression on the glass as the forward went on to total 16 points and 16 rebounds, plus numerous steals to spark a wire-to-wire road win.
Lewisville was led by 12 points from junior Kianna Jones, who scored eight points during a resilient second quarter that saw the Lady Farmers trim a 14-point deficit down to six late in the frame at 23-17. But Coppell scored four straight to close out the half, including a short jumper by freshman Landry Sherrer just before the buzzer for a 27-17 halftime lead.
The Cowgirls never let the score get back into single digits, leaning on 10-point scoring nights from Sherrer and junior Jules LaMendola to pull away for its seventh district win by at least 20 points.
HALF: Coppell 27, Lewisville 17Cowgirls close with 4 straight, capped by a short jumper by Landry Sherrer. Some productive spurts for Lewisville, which trimmed a 14 pt deficit down to 6 behind some strong buckets by Kianna Jones, who has 10 pts. India Howard has 13 for Coppell. pic.twitter.com/qyNxuFhszo— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 2, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.