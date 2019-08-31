Farmers roll in season opener: Stevens, defense dominates Grand Prairie

LEWISVILLE - A flurry of penalty flags couldn't throw the Lewisville football team off its game during Week One of the 2019 season.
Neither could the actual opponent.
The Fighting Farmers brushed off an early 3-0 deficit to Grand Prairie and scored 34 straight points, using a strong running game, precision passing and a suffocating defense en route to a 34-3 win on Friday at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Scoreboard aside, Lewisville also outgained the Gophers, 407 yards to 191.
The lone blemish on the Farmer’s stat line was the number of penalties accrued - nine of them, for 75 yards.
“We talked before the game about it, and we practiced for it, but we knew there was going to be [penalties] this early in the season,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “Honestly, a lot of our penalties were on pass interference calls, and I’m not going to get too upset at my guys for being aggressive.”
Looking to build on an impressive 2018 campaign, the Farmers showed the kind of defensive dominance against Grand Prairie that carried the squad into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Grand Prairie only gained 96 yards through the air, and 95 yards on the ground.
The Gophers were led by Davian Rivera’s 58 receiving yards.
“Once we settled down and started setting the edge on defense, I thought we played a really good game,” said Odle.
Lewisville quarterback Taylen Green got the Farmers on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter. Grand Prairie responded with a drive into Lewisville territory to start the second quarter - aided by several defensive penalties - and lined up for a short field goal after being stopped on third down. Kicker Manuel Marquez pushed the attempt wide, and the Gophers drive stalled without points.
Three plays later, Green found receiver Isiah Stevens on a go-route that went 83 yards for a touchdown, and the Farmers never looked back.
Lined up with star receiver Armani Winfield, Stevens had a spectacular night in his own right. Besides the long touchdown reception, he also had several contested catches - including one on third down before halftime that was heavily contested, and a little high. The catch led to a first down on a drive that eventually led to three points.
Stevens also drew one-on-one coverage in the red zone on Lewisville’s first drive of the second half and easily caught a pass from Green for a touchdown, giving the Farmers a 24-3 lead. The receiver finished with 142 yards and two scores.
“We’ve got some really talented receivers,” said Odle. “Even if one goes down for injury, we have guys who can step up. Armani had a good game, but Isiah was really special tonight. He had a great summer with getting stronger, and you could see how strong his hands are on that [second half] touchdown."
Grand Prairie played two quarterbacks in the game, starting with Hugo Vital and switching to Logan Dorsey in the second half. Lewisville’s defense held both in check, to the tune of only nine passing completions.
Green finished with 288 yards passing and two rushing scores. Running back Ben McAfee totaled 57 yards on the ground, and Winfield finished with 91 receiving yards.
Lewisville’s remaining non-district schedule includes a date with Arlington Sam Houston on Sept. 6 and McKinney Boyd on Sept. 13.
