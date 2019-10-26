Taylen Green threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 80 yards two scores to lead Lewisville to a 56-7 victory over visiting Irving Nimitz at Max Goldsmith Stadium in Lewisville.
Green, the junior signal-caller for the Fighting Farmers (7-1, 4-1) capped a 76-yard drive on the game’s opening possession with a 26-yard quarterback bootleg to give Lewisville a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Lewisville forced a three-and-out on Nimitz’s first offensive possession, and after another sustained drive, the Farmers took a 14-0 lead when running back Ben McAfee took a dive up the middle for the score.
“We jumped out early against a good Nimitz team,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “Green was great tonight.”
The Vikings answered late in the first quarter.
Running back Eric Williams took a dive up the middle for 60 yards to give Nimitz (1-7, 0-5) a first down at Lewisville’s 21-yard line. Three plays later, Chance Hernandez connected with Brandon Wheeler for an 11-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
It was all Lewisville after that.
Late in the first quarter, Green hit wide receiver Tony Thomas for a 60-yard strike to put Lewisville in the red zone. McAfee’s 2-yard plunge up the middle put the home team ahead, 21-7.
Lewisville gained possession after holding the Vikings on fourth-and-short early in the second quarter. Deep in Farmer territory, Green ripped off a 65-yard quarterback keeper to give Lewisville another red-zone opportunity.
Damien Martinez’s 4-yard run up the middle gave Lewisvile a 28-7 lead early in the second quarter.
“Our defense played great,” Odle said. “You want to play solid on all facets of the game and we were able to do that tonight.”
Lewisville took a 35-7 lead just before halftime when Green connected with McAfee for a 3-yard touchdown pass.
McAfee finished with the one score through the air and another 35 yards on the ground and two more scores.
Lewisville picked up where it left off in the first half.
The Farmers forced another three-and-out to open the third quarter and then proceeded to drive the length of the field on their first possession of the second half, going up 42-7 when Green completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide-out Isiah Stevens.
Green’s 5-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter increased the lead to 49-7 and Omari Lawrence’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put Lewsiville ahead for the final 56-7 margin.
Lawrence rushed for 60 yards on seven carries, while Martinez led all rushers with 90-yards on just seven carries.
Lewisville plays at Hebron in an important game in District 6-6A at 7 p.m. Friday with playoff seeding on the line.
