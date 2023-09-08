The adage of “Murphy’s Law” states that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”
And while Lewisville certainly had a lot to do what happened, that is what Mesquite had to be thinking during the first half of Friday’s non-district affair.
The Skeeters were unable to get into a rhythm on offense, and any mistakes they made were magnified due to the Farmers’ ability to make them pay for those.
Lewisville, meanwhile, employed an efficient offensive attack led by quarterback Ethan Terrell, who saw three of his six first-half completions end up in the end zone.
It all added up to a 36-0 halftime lead, and due to a shortened final two quarters due to the incoming weather, that is the way it would end as the Farmers closed out the victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Lewisville improves to 2-1 as it heads into next week’s 6-6A opener against Flower Mound, while Mesquite falls to 1-2, with one last non-district tune-up at home against Arlington Lamar on Friday.
With the 7:30 p.m. start time, the halftime margin, and most importantly, the incoming storms that caused a number of games to be delayed, the coaches agreed to a rolling clock in the second half.
The Farmers had held the Skeeters to just 81 yards during the first two quarters and forced three crucial turnovers, all of which led to touchdowns.
Tony-Louis Nkuba, an Arizona State commitment, provided the biggest highlight of the night when he picked off a pass seven yards deep in his own end zone, and took it back all the way for a 100-yard return that made it 36-0 with 14 seconds left before halftime.
It was the exclamation point on a nearly flawless first half.
Though Mesquite forced a three-and-out on the opening possession, Lewisville got things going on its second, quickly moving 55 yards in four plays, with Terrell hitting Viron Ellison on a short pass and Ellison doing the rest, weaving through defenders for a 39-yard score to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
After getting the ball back, the Farmers used a good mix of the run and the pass, with Terrell capping an 80-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Lewis to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Lewisville caught the Skeeters off guard with an onside kick, but two plays later, Mesquite got a bit of a spark when LaJamion Dixon recovered a fumble.
The momentum did not last for long, as Mesquite turned the ball over on their next three drives and Lewisville took full advantage.
Sophomore Xavier Fleming recovered a fumble that led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Addison Wells, and the Farmers tacked on a two-point conversion, and a few plays later, Fleming snagged a tipped interception that turned into a 25-yard scoring strike from Terrell to Ke'Shawn Hardy to extend the advantage to 29-0 with 6:41 left in the half.
The Skeeters tried to stem the tide, embarking on a 13-play drive.
But a Mesquite receiver had a deep pass slip through his hands to spoil one chance, and then on third-and-10 from the Lewisville 29, the Skeeters tried a trick play and Nkuba was not fooled, picking it off in the end zone and then weaving down the sideline for the 100-yard pick-6 that essentially put the game away.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.