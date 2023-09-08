LEWISVILLE FOOTBALL ETHAN TERRELL

Lewisville quarterback Ethan Terrell attempted only eight passes on Friday, but completed six of them for 132 yards and three touchdowns as the Farmers rolled to a 36-0 victory over Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The adage of “Murphy’s Law” states that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

And while Lewisville certainly had a lot to do what happened, that is what Mesquite had to be thinking during the first half of Friday’s non-district affair.


