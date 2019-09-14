LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville offense just keeps on trucking.
The Farmers eclipsed 30 points for the third consecutive game Friday, running their record to 3-0 in the process with a 41-16 victory over McKinney Boyd at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
The win gives Lewisville a 3-0 start for the first time in what is believed to be nearly 20 years, as the Farmers head into their bye week prior to the start of District 6-6A competition.
The Broncos and first-year head coach Joe McBride, meanwhile, drop to 1-2 with the loss and open District 9-6A competition at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano East.
“These three games that are practice games for the district, you ultimately want to win them, but they really just show you what you need to emphasize and work on,” McBride said. “Right now, we make so many mistakes. From busted coverages to turning the ball over, we give so much away. As a head coach, I have to make sure we take care of the football and start faster and that every facet of this team improves.”
But, as McBride noted, it all starts with the miscues, and on Friday the Broncos had them early and often.
After the Farmers and Broncos traded punts on the game’s first two possessions, the Lewisville defense responded by forcing Boyd fumbles on consecutive offensive plays.
The first gave Lewisville the ball at its own 46-yard line, and the Farmers capitalized on a 1-yard touchdown run by Damien Martinez set up by passes of 16 and 15 yards, respectively, by quarterback Taylen Green.
Boyd’s second miscue came on the ensuing play from scrimmage and led to a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Martinez to cap a 21-yard scoring drive.
Then, on Lewisville’s following possession, the Broncos appeared to be in position for an interception, only to see the ball deflect into the hands of an all-alone Armani Winfield for a 42-yard touchdown and a 20-0 advantage.
“It all starts with the mistakes,” McBride said. “We’re putting ourselves behind the eight ball every game with turnovers. The effort is there, but we have to work harder as a coaching staff. We just can’t wait so long to respond. I have to do a better job.”
Boyd did manage to gain some momentum late in the second quarter, bookending Martinez’s third rushing touchdown with two long scoring strikes of its own.
The first, a 54-yard bomb from Carter Whitefield to Kareem Coleman, cut the Lewisville lead to 20-7.
Boyd then scored on a 51-yard Hail Mary from Whitefield to Alex Taylor on the final play of the half.
“They hit two big plays on us, but other than that, we really dominated the line of scrimmage,” said Lewisville head coach Michael Odle, a former assistant under McBride. “We have a lot of speed on defense, and our front dominated the game. They took it to them and made them one-dimensional.”
Outside of the two long scoring plays, Lewisville limited Boyd to 180 yards of offense and forced three turnovers, and the Farmers bounced back from a safety to open the second half with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Green to Isiah Stevens and a 1-yard touchdown run by Ben McAfee late in the third quarter for the final margin.
“This win and (our 3-0) start feels great,” Odle said. “I’m so proud of the kids. The last play of the first half, and the first few plays of the second half, the wheels were shaking. For us to bow our necks and never waiver and be resilient … that’s what we preach, but for them to actually do it, I’m proud. We beat a good football team.”
Lewisville finished with 423 yards of offense as a team, including 227 passing yards on 18-of-28 attempts for Green. McAfee racked up 89 yards on the ground with a touchdown, while Martinez had 65 yards on 11 carries with three scores. Stevens and Winfield, meanwhile, posted 97 and 73 receiving yards, respectively.
For Boyd, Whitefield threw for 224 yards and two scores, while Taylor had 69 receiving yards and Coleman had 57.
As noted, Boyd has no time to dwell on the loss with district opening on Friday.
“We’re doing some good things, but we have to have some pace,” McBride said. “We’re playing a good Lewisville team and have played some good teams prior to this one. Good teams will show you where you have to get better.”
Lewisville, meanwhile, has a bye to gear up for reigning district champ Flower Mound. But, for the moment, the Farmers can celebrate a win over one of Odle’s mentors.
“I love that guy, and a lot of who I am, I owe to him from when I was with him,” Odle said. “It’s good to win, and I love to compete, but I just want to hug his neck. I just said thank you to him, because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. It is competition, though. I want to beat his butt and vice versa and, fortunately, we got him this year.”
