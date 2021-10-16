The Plano football team brought an aggressive mindset to Friday’s District 6-6A ballgame against unbeaten, state-ranked Lewisville, but that can have its downsides.
The Wildcats attempted four fourth-down conversions in the first half of Friday’s ballgame at Clark Stadium, only to have all four tries stuffed by the Farmers’ defense.
Those miscues proved costly as Lewisville raced out to a 22-0 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to a 44-15 victory to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Farmers got the ball rolling with 6:07 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ethan Terrell. After stuffing Plano on fourth-and-one on the following series, Lewisville upped its advantage behind the first of two first-half touchdown throws between Terrell and receiver Kye Stone. The duo connected on scores of 10 and 66 yards to stake the Farmers to a three-score lead at the break.
Terrell completed 18-of-25 passes in the win for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Stone logged 93 receiving yards to go along with his two scores, while Winfield logged 95 receiving yards on 10 catches.
Running back Damien Martinez, who returned to action after missing the team’s previous game with an ankle injury, scampered for 83 yards in the win. He found the end zone on the Farmers’ first drive of the second half, scoring on a 2-yard run for a 28-0 advantage.
Jaguars hold off East rally
Despite letting a 21-point lead slip away on Friday, Flower Mound righted the ship just in time against Plano East. The Jaguars scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to help fend off a game effort by the Panthers for a 42-35 victory from Neal Wilson Stadium.
Flower Mound led by as much as 28-7 early on, forcing a pair of turnovers and riding a combined four touchdowns involving quarterback NIck Evers to a commanding lead.
But East chipped away, finding the end zone just before the end of the first half on a 1-yard run by Drew DeVillier to cut its deficit to 28-14 and then drawing even on a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs by Ismail Mahdi.
The Jaguars at last mustered a counter, retaking the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Evers with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter and then upping the count to 42-28 with 6:14 to play after Peyton Porter scored on a 7-yard run.
DeVillier found Trevor Smith for a 30-yard score one series later to cut the deficit to seven, and East was even afforded a late shot at a game-tying drive but couldn’t cash in.
Evers totaled 381 yards and five touchdowns in the win, while Walker Mulkey paced the receiving corps with 187 yards and two touchdowns. Mahdi was brilliant for East in defeat, rushing for 105 yards and logging 128 receiving yards to go along with three total touchdowns.
Marcus wins 3rd in a row
Marcus won for the third consecutive time in 6-6A Friday, taking down Plano West at home, 37-14.
The Marauders received four touchdown passes on just eight completions from quarterback Jaxxon Warren while outgaining the Wolves on the night, 514-221.
Marcus jumped on West from the start, returning the opening kickoff into Wolves' territory and scoring on its third play from scrimmage when Warren connected with Ashton Cozart for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
The Marauders doubled their lead on their ensuing drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Connor Vaughn before achieving a 20-0 margin on a 1-yard scoring plunge by Walker Wells.
Later in the fourth quarter, after West had trimmed the lead to one score, Cozart got behind the defense for a 75-yard scoring strike before Dallas Dudley put the finishing touches in the victory with a 16-yard touchdown reception.
Dudley finished the night with five receptions for 132 yards, while Cozart had three catches for 118 yards. Wells, meanwhile, spearheaded the Marcus ground game with 15 rushes for 75 yards and Warren’s final tally saw him complete 8-of-14 for 250 yards.
“That one catch that Dudley made was unbelievable,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “He made two great catches there and Cozart just has the speed and of course Connor has all the ability, so we have them coming from everywhere.”
-Justin Thomas contributed to this story
