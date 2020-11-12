After picking up its first win under new head coach Todd Ford, Plano's football team is having to step away from the gridiron for a bit.
Lewisville head coach Michael Odle confirmed Thursday that Plano is having to cancel Friday's district ballgame against the Farmers, initially scheduled for 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium. With circumstances pertaining to COVID-19 at the root of the cancellation, the Wildcats' Nov. 20 matchup against rival Plano East has also been cancelled.
"There are a lot of emotions. You work hard all week and prepare and the culmination of it all is for Friday night," Odle said. "I feel for these kids who put so much into that work and the craft of getting to compete and represent their school and community.
"I hurt for them. It's upsetting and frustrating, but you have to take a deep breath and control what you can control."
Ford and Plano ISD athletic director Jeff Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Plano ISD teacher and Wildcats' PA announcer Matt Cone first tweeted the news on Thursday.
BREAKING NEWS: @PlanoFootball's games against Lewisville and Plano East have been canceled due to COVID issues. They will be listed as "no contest" games.@MWelchSLM @ProfessorDiggs— Matt Cone (@2TallTexican) November 12, 2020
Plano was looking to build off a 42-38 win over Hebron last week. On Sunday, the Hawks announced that they would be shutting down their football program for two weeks amid a COVID outbreak, including a positive test for Hebron head coach Brian Brazil, who was not at the Plano-Hebron game.
Odle said that since the decision to cancel the ballgames came from upper administration that the Plano-Lewisville and Plano-East games will go down as "no contests" instead of forfeitures. The Wildcats are currently 1-2 in district play, while Lewisville is 2-1.
Thursday's cancellations marks the second time Plano has had its schedule impacted by COVID-19 this season. The Wildcats had their Oct. 1 non-district matchup against Rowlett scrapped after a positive test within the Eagles' program.
As is, Plano's next scheduled game is Nov. 27 against Flower Mound. Lewisville, meanwhile, is scheduled to resume play Nov. 20 against Coppell.
"My cup's half full and we're going to be positive. We've got to move forward and get ready for Coppell," Odle said. "We have to direct our attention to them and to us as well and making sure that we're taking care of ourselves and doing the things we need to do to be a good student, teammate and keep battling through all this uncertainty."
