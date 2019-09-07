ARLINGTON — The Taylen Green era at Lewisville is off to a smashing start.
The junior Allen transfer threw five touchdown passes in just over two quarters as Lewisville ran away from Arlington Sam Houston Friday at Wilemon Stadium, 55-14.
The win improves the Farmers to 2-0 as they head into their final non-district contest of the season Friday against McKinney Boyd.
In addition to Green’s five touchdown passes, the Farmers received a throwing score from backup Landon Webster in the rout — and the six total touchdown passes on the night are believed to be a Lewisville single-game record.
“Once Taylen settled down, we started clicking,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “He was a little excited early, but we have lots of weapons around him. We give him the option to find those options depending on coverage and what they’re trying to take away. We feel we’re still progressing with him, but we try to give that ability to make plays and that’s what he did tonight.”
As efficient as Green (16-of-22, 155 yards) and the passing attack were, Lewisville was equally effective on the ground, finishing with 272 rushing yards as a team.
Damien Martinez led the way with 106 yards on 10 carries, while Omri Lawrence chipped in 94 yards on eight attempts, including a touchdown that gave the Farmers a 55-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Ben McAfee (42 yards) also scored on the ground for Lewisville to gain an early 14-0 margin late in the fourth quarter.
“It’s good to see our offensive line get another game under their belt and for our running game to get going,” Odle said.
Sam Houston would answer McAfee’s score with a 51-yard touchdown dash by Exzavier Thomas, but Lewisville countered with 41 consecutive points to pull away.
Four of Green’s touchdown passes went the way of Isiah Stevens (six catches for 67 yards), while Armani Winfield (four receptions for 41 yards) and Gabe Ellis (five catches, 41 yards) also found the end zone on receptions.
For the year, Green has accounted for nine total touchdowns without throwing an interception.
While Lewisville’s offense was opportunistic and in high gear, Odle knows the Farmers’ defense still has strides to make as Sam Houston posted 373 total yards on the night, including 288 on the ground.
“I saw lots of good, but always the bad sticks out in my mind,” Odle said. “Missing an extra point, not tackling well and giving up a lot of explosive plays. We didn’t give up a lot of points, but they had some big plays as a result of our not tackling. We have to get better at that.”
As noted, Lewisville continues Friday against Boyd prior to opening District 6-6A competition against rival and reigning district champ Flower Mound on Sept. 27.
“I just told the guys we have to get in-house tomorrow at 9 a.m. and get right,” Odle said. “We have to get better and we’re not executing the way we want to in all three facets of the game. I know we’re never going to be perfect, but we have to cut out the small mistakes and get better. We’re playing a Joe McBride-coached McKinney Boyd team that is solid. They’re a dang good football team and we better strap it up, and then of course we open with the district champ right after that. We can’t waste a day, we can’t waste a rep, we can’t waste a moment.”
