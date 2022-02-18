THE COLONY -- The Lewisville boys basketball team had a chance to avoid Friday's play-in game against rival Hebron altogether earlier in the week.
The Farmers faced a win-and-in scenario in Tuesday's regular-season finale, but a strong fourth quarter by Plano East spoiled Lewisville's hopes of clinching and instead pushed all the chips in for a winner-take-all bout with the Hawks on Friday for the final playoff berth out of District 6-6A.
The Farmers didn't let that opportunity get away again.
Instead, it was Lewisville who used Friday's fourth quarter to build its largest lead of the ballgame -- a cushion that was enough to fend off a late push by the Hawks for a 49-43 victory from The Colony High School to book a return to the playoffs under first-year head coach Toby Martin.
"It means a lot, but what will mean more is if we can continue this through the playoffs," Martin said.
The Farmers will draw No. 10-ranked Denton Guyer in the bi-district round, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Dallas. It'll mark Lewisville's fourth consecutive playoff appearance, getting the better of a Hebron team competing in a play-in game for the second straight year. The Hawks qualified for the postseason just under one year ago by besting Plano 43-39 in a contest that was also played at The Colony.
Hebron and Lewisville split their regular-season series in two contests decided by three points, ultimately drawing even at 7-7 and tied for fourth place in 6-6A.
"I think there's a friendship mixed with a healthy animosity between these two teams," Martin said. "Coach (Eric) Reil is one of the best in the business. I've known him for a long time and you know he'll always have his guys prepared, so anytime you're playing Hebron it'll be a tough matchup."
The Farmers knew that all too well, needing overtime to pick up a 47-44 victory over Hebron on Feb. 8. Friday's matchup may as well have been destined to feature some anxious moments down the stretch, and that came as Lewisville attempted to nurse a lead that grew as large as 46-36 with 90 seconds to go in the game.
The Farmers carried a 34-28 lead into the final stanza and gained separation thanks to a spark off the bench by sophomore Landon Brown. He drained a step-back 3-pointer and assisted senior Elijah Walker on a layup for a 39-30 lead just two minutes into the frame. Brown scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, adding three rebounds and a steal.
"Adrian (Banks) had a little bit of a thumb issue, but Landon is a special player," Martin said. "We knew what we were getting when he came over and he's an elite guy. He's young right now, but as he develops his game, we look for him to do big things as a Farmer."
Brown was a welcome complement to senior Will Curtis, who led Lewisville with 14 points in the win. As Hebron pulled within two possessions at 39-34 midway through the fourth, Curtis bullied his way to the basket and finished a lay-in over Hebron junior Alex Cotton for a 41-34 lead.
"Cotton had a rough assignment of having to guard Will some tonight. That's the first time they've actually showed that," Martin said. "Will didn't have his best game offensively through the first three quarters, but he's a security blanket and someone you want to rely on when it's winning time."
It was no secret where the Hawks would turn. Cotton led all scorers with 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter in a last-ditch effort to keep Hebron alive. The sharp-shooter drained a triple with 1:18 remaining to make it 46-39, igniting a 7-1 run that saw the Hawks pull within 47-43 with 20 second to go.
Alex Cotton trying to will Hebron with 9 of his team's 11 pts here in the 4th. He's up to 19 for the game, but Lewisville leads 46-39 with 1:18 to go. pic.twitter.com/3RAQ208hZi— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 19, 2022
Turnovers and free throw woes by the Farmers kept Hebron alive, but four points was as close as the Hawks got. Curtis iced the game with four ticks remaining on a pair of free throws for the 49-43 final.
In addition to Curtis, Lewisville got 10 points from junior Tre'Lin Green and seven apiece from Banks and Brown.
Cotton was Hebron's lone double-digit scorer, aided by eight points from sophomore Jalen Haynes and six from sophomore Cameron Mennsfield.
"The Green brothers (Tre'Lin and Princeton) did a magnificent job denying Cotton the ball and putting pressure on him, but he's such a great player that you can't totally stop a guy like that," Martin said.
The Farmers will have to broaden that defensive scope a bit more in the bi-district round of the playoffs against a talent-rich Guyer squad coming off a 5-6A championship. The Wildcats looked to be heading into the playoffs on a down note with two straight losses to exit the regular season but restored some of that luster on Thursday by topping No. 7-ranked McKinney in a seeding game, 67-55.
Lewisville has already drawn the Wildcats once this season, suffering an 80-52 loss on Dec. 4.
