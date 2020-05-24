Although the news didn’t become official until earlier this month, Bridget Hernandez had taken the Lewisville girls soccer team under her wing well beforehand.
As an assistant coach with the program since 2018, Hernandez was bumped up on interim head coach in mid-April following Jason Gaglione’s decision to take over as upstart Prosper Rock Hill’s first-ever head boys soccer coach.
Hernandez credits Gaglione plenty for work with the Lewisville girls over the years, and she looks to carry out that influence after shedding the short-lived “interim” tag and taking over as the Lady Farmers’ next head coach.
“[Gaglione] was an awesome mentor and I learned so much from him, coaching-wise,” Hernandez said. “Working with the girls the past two years, I felt like I had to take that leap of faith in trying to get the head coaching position. I’m excited and I’m glad I get to keep working with these girls and helping them become strong, independent women.”
It’s a process that Hernandez had already put in motion, helping navigate the Lady Farmers through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although high school facilities remain closed, and summer workouts are still a couple weeks away from the UIL’s June 8 target date, Hernandez has kept her players active through a strength and conditioning regiment on top of a series of culture lessons to help build team chemistry.
“You want to hit the floor running physically, so it was tough. I reached out to a couple people and got a good strength and conditioning coach to help out and build a program specific to our team,” Hernandez said. “The girls bought in and realized that we might not be physically in person but what we do now will affect our season when it comes.
“I had that speech with them and they’ve all bought in. They’re working out religiously and consistently and then we have our culture lessons once a week.”
Through it all, Hernandez kept the approach of wanting Lewisville to keep working for what it had already established while finding ways to build on it — with the coach incorporating her own principles as she develops comfort with her new post.
“I know the girls and have worked with them the past two years. Everything we were doing already is stuff that I would have wanted to do as a head coach anyways,” Hernandez said. “Being able to transition over into the head spot and have the final say is a tad different, but I strongly believe in what we had in place beforehand and just incorporating a few personal touches here and there.”
She’ll do so with a program she’s plenty familiar with and at a high school she’s known about for years, despite being from southeast Texas.
“It sounds cheesy … but I’d be driving from the Houston area, and I’d come back from school (University of North Texas) and what not, but every time I’d see that huge Lewisville water tower and just loved it,” Hernandez said. “I know when I was in high school, Lewisville won a state championship in softball and I remember watching the UIL tournament.
“That motivated me to stick around in Lewisville ISD and I saw how good their schools were across the board in sports. That drew me over, and then having my student teaching and observing here, that’s when I knew this was the fit for me.”
While coaching as an assistant under Gaglione, Hernandez also chipped in with the Lady Farmers’ freshman “A” program on the volleyball court and as a P.E. teacher at Hedrick Middle School. As she now acclimates herself to the first head coaching job of her career, Hernandez looks to instill qualities like integrity and loyalty in her players, as well as the resilience required to compete in one of the most talent-rich parts of the Metroplex.
“Knowing we have state champions and great programs around us, it’s something our girls see and maybe might be intimidated of, but I think we’ve gotten out of that groove and we’ve managed to shock some people in recent seasons,” Hernandez said. “It’s about them realizing that they are capable of doing that and more.”
Hernandez inherits a team that tied for fifth place in District 6-6A when its season concluded in March, posting a 4-8-1 record in conference play. The Lady Farmers will enjoy plenty of continuity in 2021 by returning 10 players named to the all-district team — highlighted by first-team selections in junior Adamaris Manjarrez, sophomore Nicole Solete, junior Ashley Rosete and junior Isabel Kovacs.
Behind that experience, Lewisville preps for a new look to its 6-6A conference, retaining rivalries with its fellow LISD bunkmates and Coppell while swapping the three Irving ISD schools for the Plano ISD trio of Plano East, Plano Senior and Plano West.
“We’re always going to be in a tough district, but I expect us to do fairly well,” Hernandez said. “We’re going to keep fighting and keep doing what we’ve been building these last two seasons. I expect it to be a positive season for them. I know my girls are ready to go. They’re shooting for playoffs and want to work for that.”
