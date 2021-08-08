iSchool of Lewisville star Keyonte George, one of the country’s top basketball recruits, announced a verbal commitment to Baylor on Sunday.
George, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, had his decision revealed via SportsCenter’s Twitter account — selecting the Bears over a field that was narrowed down to Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Texas.
Tabbed a five-star prospect and the state’s top player for the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports, George averaged 23.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game during his junior season — his first at iSchool after transferring from Lewisville.
George authored a resounding two seasons with the Farmers to begin his high school career. He took the area by storm as a freshman, scoring 21 points per game en route to earning 6-6A offensive player of the year and Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year honors.
As a sophomore, George again led Lewisville to the playoffs and improved on his breakout freshman year. The district and all-area MVP averaged 23.9 points per game, as well as 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals.
Baylor entered the recruiting battle for George early on, offering the guard in October 2018. The Bears were last seen hoisting the first-ever national champion in program history after an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga on April 5.
George enters his senior season ranked as the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports. The site tabs the Lewisville native as the second highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to Baylor behind only Arlington Grace Prep alum Isaiah Austin in 2012.
