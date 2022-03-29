THE COLONY -- For the second time in as many rounds of the Class 6A playoffs, junior DJ Koulai came through in the clutch for the Lewisville boys soccer team.
It was the parting sight of the Farmers' shootout win over Prosper last Friday in the bi-district round, a battle where Koulai netted the decisive penalty kick to seal the victory for Lewisville. On Tuesday, the Farmers' star forward came through once again -- this time finding the back of the net with 2:30 remaining in double overtime to lift Lewisville to a 1-0 win over Jesuit in the area round of the postseason.
"We were just looking to win the game. We fought so hard," Koulai said. "They've got such a good keeper and we felt like they wanted to go to PKs with us. But we didn't give up. We gave it everything we had and it felt great to get that goal at the end."
FINAL: @LHSFarmerSoccer 1, Jesuit 0 (OT)It takes 97:30 before breaking this stalemate, but DJ Koulai does it for the Farmers. Lewisville is headed to the regional quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/zLZqlBaVba— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 30, 2022
Koulai's late-game heroics halted a 97-minute, 30-second stretch of scoreless soccer on Tuesday. At that rate, another round of PKs for Lewisville and Jesuit -- both of whom advanced past the bi-district round with shootout wins -- seemed plenty plausible.
But in playing into heavy winds for the first time since the match's first half, the Farmers conjured a dazzling combination of ball movement to break the gridlock in the 98th minute. As Jesuit attempted to clear the ball off a throw-in deep in the Farmers' attacking third, senior Enrique Cuevas corralled the ball from 35 yards out and slipped a partially deflected pass to junior Axel Martinez. Martinez didn't hesitate before lobbing the ball over a Jesuit defender and to junior Kee Leon just outside the box. Leon then threaded a pass through a cluster of Rangers and right to Koulai, all alone behind the back line and with a clear path to Jesuit goalkeeper Cole Hines.
As Hines attempted to converge on Koulai with a sliding stop, the forward fired the ball low and past the netminder for the momentous goal before being mobbed in celebration by his teammates.
"In the second half, I felt like we were pressing too much and trying to take shots from the outside with the wind," said Brandon McCallum, Lewsiville head coach. "We weren't really combining and then in that last moment we finally found that combination between some of our players and DJ got in there. If you get him in front of the goal, there's a good chance he's going to score."
LEWISVILLE GOAL!!!! DJ Koulai's stellar postseason continues as the Farmers find an opening and their star scorer cashes in with 2:30 left in the 2nd OT. @LHSFarmerSoccer leads Jesuit 1-0. pic.twitter.com/H7GzoOhhuL— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 30, 2022
That Koulai was even in that position was far from a certainty leading up to Tuesday's ballgame. The forward injured his ankle in Lewisville's bi-district win over Prosper after a player stepped on Koulai's Achilles, which kept him sidelined for the first half of Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers.
"At halftime, he said that he had to get out there and I think that really lifted the team," McCallum said. "Just his presence every day, plus he's such a likable guy who's smiling all the time, him being out there helped everyone raise their levels in the second half and overtime."
From the second half on, the Farmers dictated all manner of the match. Operating with the wind at its back, Lewisville generated ample opportunities on goal after a largely dormant first half for both sides. The Farmers weren't bashful about letting the ball fly amid heavy winds, which at times worked to their detriment as far as steering shots on frame.
But despite those scoring chances, be it in the run of play or following a slew of corner kicks, Hines and the Rangers' defense didn't budge. It wasn't until going back into the wind during the second overtime that Lewisville fell back into its comfort zone.
"You have to play the ball on the ground when you're playing into the wind, which is great for us because that's what we want to do," McCallum said. "It doesn't faze us much, but what we didn't do in the first half, we were really good from back to about 40 yards from goal but we never got the ball behind them. I've always told them that they're better playing into the wind and sure enough that's how we got our goal."
The Rangers didn't go down quietly, generating a corner kick attempt moments after Koulai's goal. And although Jesuit got a head on the ball and on frame, Lewisville junior keeper Edwin Beltran managed to bat the strike away to keep the Farmers in front.
"It means a lot. Last year, we were in seventh place in our district. To be able to now go three rounds in the playoffs means everything to us," Koulai said.
Bound for the regional quarterfinals, the Farmers will square off against fellow third-place district finisher McKinney Boyd at a time and place to be determined later this week.
