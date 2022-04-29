THE COLONY—It was a finish that not even the Lewisville softball team could initially comprehend.
That included sophomore Paislie Allen, who was simply trying to leg out a potential inside-the-park home run following a hit to right field that just eluded the Denton Guyer defense.
Even Lady Farmers head coach Porscha Albert went so far as to wave Allen to home plate. And even though the dual-sport star was called out while sliding into home— a moment that initially drew some confusion from both teams — Allen had already done enough to will Lewisville to its first playoff win since 2015.
"I had no idea we won that game," Albert said. "I went to the umpire and asked if [Allen] was safe or out. She said, 'It doesn't matter, you won.' I was like, 'What?' She said that we already had five runs."
Chalk it up to the euphoria of the moment, as Lewisville initially trailed 7-5 with the bases loaded as Allen came up to bat. Her shot to right field managed to clear the bags and complete a stunning rally for an 8-7 Lady Farmer victory in a one-game bi-district playoff at The Colony High School.
"These girls have a lot of fight," Albert said. "We've come back from deficits like this before and these girls have had big innings like this, so something like this wasn't outside their reach. They absolutely can do this. The mental toughness and resolve they showed in that last inning ... it's all pressure situations and they performed beyond expectations."
FINAL: @FarmersSoftball 9, @GuyerSoftball 8OH MY GOODNESS!!! Paislie Allen comes through in the clutch for Lewisville. She puts one into right field to clear the bases and LEWISVILLE ADVANCES!! Lady Farmers rally from 3 down in the bottom of the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0cAp2q2UfF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 29, 2022
Making their first playoff appearance since 2017, the Lady Farmers rallied despite facing their first deficit of the night as Guyer seized a 7-4 lead with three runs scored in the top of the eighth inning.
Lewisville managed to draw a lead-off walk to begin the bottom half of the frame, but the Lady Wildcats promptly countered by inducing two straight outs. Guyer came within a pitch of recording the third out on multiple occasions, but Lewisville wouldn't go away — senior Aubrey Bowers survived a nine-pitch at-bat to draw a walk and junior Rylee Brice put a ball in play that was mishandled by the Guyer infield.
With the bases suddenly loaded, senior Jadyn Grandison worked her way into a full count before drawing a walk to score sophomore Megan Till and trim the gap to 7-5. That gave way to Allen, who had already flexed her hitting prowess earlier in the game with an RBI triple in the first inning.
"I was just thinking about putting it in play," Allen said. "Put it in play, try and get them to make a mistake, and that was it."
Having popped out to right field on her two prior at-bats, Allen connected on the first pitch she saw and hit it right in that same area — only this time, the ball landed mere inches in front of the glove of a diving Guyer outfielder. That allowed Bowers, Brice and Grandison to all score, while Allen continued to blaze along the base paths.
"I was just thinking, 'run fast, get home,'" Allen said. "I didn't even know what happened. My coach sent me and I was just trying to get to home plate."
But the damage had already been done, with Lewisville advancing to meet either South Grand Prairie or Lake Highlands in the area round at a time and place to be determined.
"What a way to walk it off. I'm so excited for them and I'm excited for what could become of this," Albert said.
For all the pandemonium that encompassed the closing moments of Thursday's bi-district playoff, Lewisville channeled a similar energy to start the ballgame. Brice struck for the solo home run on the Lady Farmers' first at-bat of the game, sparking a three-run first inning. Allen plated Grandison on an RBI triple and then managed to beat a throw home after a well-placed bunt by senior Rikki Murray.
Bot 1: @FarmersSoftball out to a 2-0 lead on Guyer and has already forced a pitching change. Paislie Allen extends the lead with this RBI triple to score Jadyn Grandison. pic.twitter.com/cpD66ONg8A— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 29, 2022
Lewisville's 3-0 lead held until the fourth inning when Grandison, in a moment of foreshadowing, upped the count to 4-0 after drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Guyer, however, needed just one inning to level the playing field. Megan Ayala deposited just the Lady Wildcats' second hit of the night over the left-center wall for a three-run home run that closed the gap to 4-3. The equalizer came moments later after a fielder's choice by Lilly Galaviz scored Aubriella Martinez.
Ayala came through once again in the eighth inning, granting the Lady Wildcats their first lead of the night after ripping a two-run double to center field. An RBI single from Bre Jackson followed to up the count to 7-4.
"We started preaching it towards the middle of the game: Control what you can control," Albert said. "You can't control the strike zone or the pitches she's throwing, just stay within yourself and control what you can control. Don't try to do anything extra because what we've been doing is working."
Sophomore Dominique Vargas earned the win in the circle, tossing 3.2 innings in relief of Murray, during which she allowed three unearned runs and struck out seven batters. Guyer's Tehya Pitts was tagged with the loss, pitching eight innings in relief after being called upon just three batters into the ballgame following Lewisville's early salvo. The Lady Farmers totaled seven hits in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.